Liverpool agree $162m deal to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG

Liverpool close on record Barcola deal as Salah replacement from PSG
Liverpool are closing in on a blockbuster move for Bradley Barcola after reaching an agreement in principle with Paris Saint Germain for the French forward.
According to reliable journalists David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and PSG have agreed on a package worth around £120 million (€140m), with more than £100m guaranteed.
Nothing has been signed yet and there are still final details to sort out, but the deal is moving towards completion. Sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon have been handling negotiations.
Barcola has been Liverpool's primary attacking target for much of the summer as they look to fill the massive void left by Mohamed Salah.
The 23 year old has two years remaining on his PSG contract but has made it clear that he does not want to extend his stay in Paris. He was also left out of PSG's squad for their recently concluded games.
Liverpool knew they had to strengthen their attack after Salah's departure and have explored several options.
They were in contact with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night to understand the possibility of signing Ismaila Sarr.
Liverpool had also been pursuing Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh, but walked away after Brighton demanded around £80m. Liverpool were unwilling to go beyond their second offer of around £60m, which was rejected.
With the season already underway, Liverpool needed to act quickly rather than allow their search for an attacker to drag on.
Barcola certainly represents a major statement.
The France international predominantly plays on the left but can operate on either flank. Despite competing with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue for minutes at PSG, he made 49 appearances last season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists.
He was part of the France squad at this summer's World Cup, featuring in all eight matches and scoring three goals.
Barcola's potential arrival could also have a knock on effect on Cody Gakpo.
The Dutch forward has been repeatedly linked with Tottenham Hotspur, while Manchester City have also shown interest this summer.
Liverpool's priority, however, was always strengthening their attack following Salah's departure. After exploring several options, they now appear to have landed their main target, with only the final details standing between Barcola and a huge move to Anfield. But they will have to add one more attacker if Gakpo decides to leave.