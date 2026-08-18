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Rodri joins La Liga champions Barcelona from Manchester City

Barca seal €75m move for Ballon d'Or winner after long transfer saga

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AFP
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World Cup-winning captain Rodri signs with Barcelona until 2030
World Cup-winning captain Rodri signs with Barcelona until 2030
AFP

Barcelona on Tuesday announced the signing of Spain's World Cup-winning captain Rodri from Premier League side Manchester City.

In a statement on their website, the La Liga champions said the 30-year-old has signed a deal that will run until 2030, bringing an end to one of the longest-running transfer sagas of the summer.

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According to reports on Sunday, Barca and Man City reached a deal to complete the transfer of the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner for a fee of around 75 million euros ($87 million).

Rodri then arrived in the Catalan capital the following day to thresh out personal terms with his new club.

After seven trophy-laden years at Man City, the former Atletico Madrid and Villarreal player was reported to be close to joining Real Madrid, before finally opting for their arch-rivals.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons but shone as Spain won their second World Cup in North America last month.

Rodri was a vital figure for Pep Guardiola at City, leading them to the 2023 Champions League and four Premier League titles among 12 major trophies.

"I am leaving the club with a huge sense of pride about what we have achieved and gratitude too for so many amazing memories," Rodri said in a statement on City's website.

"What we have done together in these years is something both very special and unforgettable."

Rodri becomes Barcelona's third high-profile arrival this summer, following on from Anthony Gordon from Newcastle and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

Related Topics:
footballFIFA World CupFIFA

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