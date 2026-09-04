Simeone backs Alvarez after Barcelona snub, promises key role at Atletico
Dubai: The summer transfer window concluded earlier this week and Julian Alvarez has no other option but to play for Atletico Madrid. The Argentine forward has visibly been upset about his failed move to FC Barcelona.
Despite Blaugrana's constant attempt to grasp the forward, Atletico remained firm on not completing the transfer. As Alvarez continues his tenure at Wanda Metropolitano, many reports suggested the dramatic transfer window has affected the footballer mentally.
The 26-year-old has started all the games from the bench this season amid the tense transfer standoff. Nevertheless, his fellow Argentinian and head coach Diego Simeone had finally addressed where does Alvarez currently stand on his plans for the ongoing season.
"Julian is training very well; he will be called up tomorrow," Simeone said in the press conference ahead of Atletico's La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao. The coach also claimed to expect the best out of the forward as he does from other Rojiblancos.
With Simeone moving forward on a positive note, fans will hope to see more of Alvarez on the field. The match is also set to be held away from Madrid in Bilbao's San Mames, which will Alvarez some fresh space after a hostile environment in Wanda Metropolitano in the last home game against Villareal.
The forward was loudly booed while getting substituted into the game at 66th minute. Now, as Simeone has opened the door for Alvarez to reconcile with the club, it is unsure if the fans also share the same mindset.