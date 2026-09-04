The forward was loudly booed while getting substituted into the game at 66th minute. Now, as Simeone has opened the door for Alvarez to reconcile with the club, it is unsure if the fans also share the same mindset.

With Simeone moving forward on a positive note, fans will hope to see more of Alvarez on the field. The match is also set to be held away from Madrid in Bilbao's San Mames, which will Alvarez some fresh space after a hostile environment in Wanda Metropolitano in the last home game against Villareal.

"Julian is training very well; he will be called up tomorrow," Simeone said in the press conference ahead of Atletico's La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao. The coach also claimed to expect the best out of the forward as he does from other Rojiblancos.

The 26-year-old has started all the games from the bench this season amid the tense transfer standoff. Nevertheless, his fellow Argentinian and head coach Diego Simeone had finally addressed where does Alvarez currently stand on his plans for the ongoing season.

Dubai: The summer transfer window concluded earlier this week and Julian Alvarez has no other option but to play for Atletico Madrid. The Argentine forward has visibly been upset about his failed move to FC Barcelona.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.