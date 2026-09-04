GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

After failed FC Barcelona Move, Diego Simeone reveals Julian Alvarez's Future

Simeone backs Alvarez after Barcelona snub, promises key role at Atletico

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward #19 Julian Alvarez is pictured amid boos from home supporters during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Villarreal CF at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on August 23, 2026.
Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward #19 Julian Alvarez is pictured amid boos from home supporters during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Villarreal CF at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on August 23, 2026.
AFP-PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

Dubai: The summer transfer window concluded earlier this week and Julian Alvarez has no other option but to play for Atletico Madrid. The Argentine forward has visibly been upset about his failed move to FC Barcelona.

Despite Blaugrana's constant attempt to grasp the forward, Atletico remained firm on not completing the transfer. As Alvarez continues his tenure at Wanda Metropolitano, many reports suggested the dramatic transfer window has affected the footballer mentally.

The 26-year-old has started all the games from the bench this season amid the tense transfer standoff. Nevertheless, his fellow Argentinian and head coach Diego Simeone had finally addressed where does Alvarez currently stand on his plans for the ongoing season.

"Julian is training very well; he will be called up tomorrow," Simeone said in the press conference ahead of Atletico's La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao. The coach also claimed to expect the best out of the forward as he does from other Rojiblancos.

With Simeone moving forward on a positive note, fans will hope to see more of Alvarez on the field. The match is also set to be held away from Madrid in Bilbao's San Mames, which will Alvarez some fresh space after a hostile environment in Wanda Metropolitano in the last home game against Villareal.

The forward was loudly booed while getting substituted into the game at 66th minute. Now, as Simeone has opened the door for Alvarez to reconcile with the club, it is unsure if the fans also share the same mindset.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
BarcelonaLa LigaFootball transfers

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The drama in the European nation has been consistent, especially involving Julian Alvarez’s failed transfer to FC Barcelona.

Pablo Garcia in tears after Real Betis transfer

2m read
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.

Lamine Yamal lookalike spotted during Onam in Kerala

2m read
Things are hotting up in the transfer market

Transfer news: Barca land Rodri and more updates

2m read
Dubai Basketball play Spain biggest teams in EuroLeague openers

Dubai Basketball face Spanish giants in season openers

2m read