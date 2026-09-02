Pablo Garcia breaks down in tears after Real Betis transfer on deadline day

Tears and backlash as Betis sacrifice 20-year-old Garcia to land Ceballos
The Transfer Deadline concluded with the biggest transfer move in English football following Enzo Fernandez’s move. However, when it comes to Spanish league, things weren’t the same.
The drama in the European nation has been consistent, especially involving Julian Alvarez’s failed transfer to FC Barcelona. While the Argentine wanted his was out of at Madrid, there is another rising star who wanted to stay with his club.
Pablo Garcia, a 20-year-old talent, was sold in the final hours of the trade deadline by his team Real Betis. The winger who has been with the club since the age of six was transferred to newly promoted La Liga side Racing Santander. While the transfers are common in today’s generation, Garcia immediately became viral on social media for his reaction to the move.
As the news emerged of his transfer, Garcia struggled to fight back tears as he left the Real Betis facility. The move was heavily criticised by fans only, questioning why did the club let go of the promising talent despite signing him at such a young age?
Betis had been in talks to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballlos. Both teams have been in talks for quite some time. However, to complete the transfer, Betis had to resolve their financial challenges. La Liga’s strict salary policy restricted Seville side from signing new players without getting rid of the old ones.
Betis eventually decided to let go of Garcia and replace him with Ceballos. The 30-year-old will return to the Spanish side after nearly a decade. Like Garcia, Ceballos also played for the youth team before representing the professional squad. The veteran midfielder agreed for a three-year contract, with the option of a fourth year.
Ceballos had one more year left in his contract. However, he pushed his way out of the deal to return to his childhood club. But Ceballos homecoming has resulted in Garcia’s teary departure. Perhaps he can return to Betis a decade, replicating former Real Madrid star’s move.