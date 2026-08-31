Ronaldo closes in on 1000, Djokovic stunned, Germany crowned: Winners and losers of the week

Liverpool are still waiting for their first Premier League victory under Andoni Iraola. They had to come from behind twice to rescue a 2 2 draw against Nottingham Forest at Anfield, with Alexander Isak and Victor Munoz cancelling out goals from Dan Ndoye and Morgan Gibbs White. It is obviously far too early to panic, but Liverpool have title ambitions and home games like this are the ones they will expect to win. After also drawing at Newcastle in their previous league game, Iraola is still searching for that first Premier League victory as Liverpool manager.