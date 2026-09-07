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By the numbers: The best stats from the third matchday in the EPL

Check out these stats from third third match week in the 2026/27 Premier League season

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
3 MIN READ
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Football
Football
AFP

Dubai: The third matchday of the Premier League had some enticing fixtures and dramatic finishes to the games.

The third week gave us some insane stats that only makes the fans more excited for the rest of the season.

Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool

The win marked manager Andoni Iraola's first win as Liverpool's manager as they had 2-2 draw in the first two games against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. Liverpool remained unbeaten in all six of their Premier League away matches at Portman Road. They have won four and drawn twice at Ipswich Town's ground.

Newcastle United 2-2 Bournemouth

Bournemouth became the first team in Premier League history to score first in each of their opening three games of a season without winning any of them. The Cherries lost their opening game against Manchester City followed with draws against Everton and Newcastle United.

Meanwhile the Magpies managed to comeback after overcoming a two goal deficit. Newcastle avoided a defeat after giving away two goals for the first time since their 4-3 win over West Ham United in March 2024. They had lost their previous 15 Premier league matches when trailing by two or more goals.

Bournemouth registered 13 first-half shots, the second-highest total in any Premier League first half.

Manchester City 1-0 Coventry City

Erling Haaland scored 300th career club goal with the only goal in the match. He also became Man City's all-time Premier League leader for headed goals, reaching 20. Enzo Maresca's side completed 803 passes against the newly promoted team, their highest total in a match since 2023.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Tottenham

The Spurs failed have yet to score a goal in the Premier League despite completion of three games. They have never experienced such drought since 1974-75. Tottenham also failed to register a shot on target in the match.

Hull City 0-0 Aston Villa

Hull became only the third promoted side in Premier League history to keep clean sheets in each of its first three matches since Charlton Athletic in 1998-99 and Huddersfield Town in 2017-18.

Meanwhile Aston Villa became the first team in Premier League history to fail to score a goal in the opening three games of the back-to-back seasons.

Everton 2-2 Manchester United

Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored a screamer in the final seconds of the game on his Everton debut. It was only his second goal in 110 Premier League appearances and came after almost eight years when he last scored for Arsenal against Liverpool.

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Arsenal extend their unbeaten run against Chelsea to 12 matches across all competitions. It is for the first time since their "Invincibles" season of 2003/04, the Gunners have won their opening three EPL games while conceding fewer than two goals.

Meanwhile Chelsea became the first team in Premier League history to score a goal inside the opening five minutes in each of their first three games. The goal scorer Morgan Rogers became the first Blues player to score or assist in each of the side's opening three top-flight matches since Eden Hazard in 2018/19.

The goal also marked an end to David Raya's clean sheet streak. Prior to Rogers's volley strike, the Arsenal goalkeeper had not conceded any goal since the final stages of the Premier League last season.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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