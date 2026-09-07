Arsenal extend their unbeaten run against Chelsea to 12 matches across all competitions. It is for the first time since their "Invincibles" season of 2003/04, the Gunners have won their opening three EPL games while conceding fewer than two goals.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored a screamer in the final seconds of the game on his Everton debut. It was only his second goal in 110 Premier League appearances and came after almost eight years when he last scored for Arsenal against Liverpool.

Hull became only the third promoted side in Premier League history to keep clean sheets in each of its first three matches since Charlton Athletic in 1998-99 and Huddersfield Town in 2017-18.

The Spurs failed have yet to score a goal in the Premier League despite completion of three games. They have never experienced such drought since 1974-75. Tottenham also failed to register a shot on target in the match.

Meanwhile the Magpies managed to comeback after overcoming a two goal deficit. Newcastle avoided a defeat after giving away two goals for the first time since their 4-3 win over West Ham United in March 2024. They had lost their previous 15 Premier league matches when trailing by two or more goals.

Bournemouth became the first team in Premier League history to score first in each of their opening three games of a season without winning any of them. The Cherries lost their opening game against Manchester City followed with draws against Everton and Newcastle United.

The win marked manager Andoni Iraola's first win as Liverpool's manager as they had 2-2 draw in the first two games against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. Liverpool remained unbeaten in all six of their Premier League away matches at Portman Road. They have won four and drawn twice at Ipswich Town's ground.

Meanwhile Chelsea became the first team in Premier League history to score a goal inside the opening five minutes in each of their first three games. The goal scorer Morgan Rogers became the first Blues player to score or assist in each of the side's opening three top-flight matches since Eden Hazard in 2018/19.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.