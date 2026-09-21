By the numbers: The best stats from the fifth matchday in the EPL

Brobbey’s superb Etihad hat-trick, Haaland completes set, Brighton hit 16
Dubai: With the international break no upon us we have the chance to catch our breath and look back on another fantastic weekend of Premier League football.
Matchweek 5 delivered plenty of drama, big results and, as always, some fascinating numbers.
The Bees extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a convincing victory over Chelsea.
Brentford's win was also significant historically, as it was their first home league victory over Chelsea since 1938.
Aston Villa finally picked up their first Premier League win of the season in dramatic fashion at Tottenham.
The result leaves Spurs with just two points from their opening five league matches, their worst start to a Premier League season in their history.
The Seagulls produced one of the weekend's biggest shocks by beating reigning champions Arsenal 3-0.
They also continued their incredible scoring start, with the 3-0 win taking them to 16 goals in their first five games, the most by any Premier League team after five games since Manchester City scored 19 in 2022-23.
Coventry produced one of the weekend's most remarkable results by beating Nottingham Forest.
The victory ended a 25-year wait for Coventry for a win in the Premier League by beating Forest away from home,
Alexander Isak scored the only goal as Liverpool edged past Bournemouth.
The Swedish striker has now scored four Premier League goals this season, already surpassing the number he managed during his entire first season at Liverpool.
Brian Brobbey became the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick against City at the Etihad since Jamie Vardy in 2020. Even more remarkably, he became the first player since Roque Santa Cruz in 2007 to score a Premier League hat-trick and still finish on the losing side.
Erling Haaland then completed his Premier League collection, scoring against all 25 opponents he has faced in the competition.
Manchester United left Craven Cottage with a point despite producing a huge number of attempts.
United had 29 shots, their second-highest total in a Premier League away match since Opta's detailed shot data began in 2003-04.