By the numbers: The best stats from the fifth matchday in the EPL

Dubai: With the international break no upon us we have the chance to catch our breath and look back on another fantastic weekend of Premier League football.

Brentford's win was also significant historically, as it was their first home league victory over Chelsea since 1938.

The result leaves Spurs with just two points from their opening five league matches, their worst start to a Premier League season in their history.

They also continued their incredible scoring start, with the 3-0 win taking them to 16 goals in their first five games, the most by any Premier League team after five games since Manchester City scored 19 in 2022-23.

The Swedish striker has now scored four Premier League goals this season, already surpassing the number he managed during his entire first season at Liverpool.

Brian Brobbey became the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick against City at the Etihad since Jamie Vardy in 2020. Even more remarkably, he became the first player since Roque Santa Cruz in 2007 to score a Premier League hat-trick and still finish on the losing side.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.