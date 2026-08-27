FPL: 3 players to add 3 to sell

Looking for FPL tips ahead of Gameweek 2? You’ve come to the right person
Dubai: I’ll get this out of the way early, you’re currently reading an article by the leader of the Gulf News FPL league, so if you’re looking for tips, you’re in the right place.
In all seriousness, Gameweek 1 was a good start for me, but I’m well aware of how quickly things can change in FPL. With 379 Premier League games still to play, there’s certainly no room to get carried away just yet.
Anyway, enough of me rambling on, here are six players I have identified to add or drop from your teams.
Cole Palmer – 9.5m
Voted player of the Matchweek by us FPL players, Palmer is without a doubt someone everyone should be looking to add to their team. He looks to be back to his best after a frustrating previous campaign, kicking off the new season with a goal and an assist in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Fulham. While an in-form Brighton side will provide a much tougher test, I’m backing Palmer to put on a show in his first outing at the Bridge this season.
Mamadou Sangare – 5.6m
As debuts go, it couldn’t have gone much better for Mamadou Sangare, who provided an assist in Brentford’s impressive 3-0 win over Spurs. The Bees now travel to Leeds, where it will be interesting to see how he handles his first hostile away day in English football. At £5.6m, though, Sangare looks like an absolute steal for us FPL managers.
Dominik Szoboszlai – 7m
I’ve gone all midfielders here, I wanted to do something a little different, but I just couldn’t look past Dominik Szoboszlai. His powerful penalty rescued Liverpool a late point at Newcastle last weekend, and with Mohammed Salah now gone, I expect the Hungarian to find himself in more of those situations throughout the season. Set-pieces are one of his biggest strengths, so I’m backing Szoboszlai to get on the scoresheet again when Liverpool welcome Forest to Anfield.
John McGinn- 5.5m
Aston Villa looked miles off it in their opening-day 4-0 defeat to Brighton, with all four goals coming inside the first 31 minutes. While McGinn is usually a solid budget option, I don’t think now is the time to be backing Villa, especially with the club still desperate for reinforcements after a summer of major departures. With the champions Arsenal up next, I’d be looking elsewhere for the time being and dropping McGinn from my FPL plans.
Marc Guehi – 6m
Harsh, I know, but something just doesn’t feel right about Manchester City this season. They looked shaky in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal before needing a late comeback to beat Bournemouth 2-1 in their league opener. With Guehi grabbing the equaliser I’m sure plenty of FPL managers will be tempted to bring him in, but I’m not convinced just yet. City travel to Crystal Palace next, and with a new manager still trying to find his best formula, I’d be wary of jumping on the Guehi bandwagon just yet.
Florian Wirtz – 7.5m
As a Liverpool fan, this one hurts, but it just hasn’t quite clicked for Wirtz in a red shirt yet. I think a lot of managers went into the new season expecting him to kick on, and I saw him in plenty of FPL teams, but with just two points from his opening game, I’d give him a miss for now. There’s no doubt the quality is there, but until we see that translate into regular FPL returns, I’d be looking elsewhere.