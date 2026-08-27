FPL: 3 players to add 3 to sell

As a Liverpool fan, this one hurts, but it just hasn’t quite clicked for Wirtz in a red shirt yet. I think a lot of managers went into the new season expecting him to kick on, and I saw him in plenty of FPL teams, but with just two points from his opening game, I’d give him a miss for now. There’s no doubt the quality is there, but until we see that translate into regular FPL returns, I’d be looking elsewhere.