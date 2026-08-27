GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

FPL: 3 players to add 3 to sell

Looking for FPL tips ahead of Gameweek 2? You’ve come to the right person

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ready to have a strong Gameweek 2? Check out these tips!
Ready to have a strong Gameweek 2? Check out these tips!

Dubai: I’ll get this out of the way early, you’re currently reading an article by the leader of the Gulf News FPL league, so if you’re looking for tips, you’re in the right place.

In all seriousness, Gameweek 1 was a good start for me, but I’m well aware of how quickly things can change in FPL. With 379 Premier League games still to play, there’s certainly no room to get carried away just yet.

Anyway, enough of me rambling on, here are six players I have identified to add or drop from your teams.

Buy

Cole Palmer – 9.5m

Voted player of the Matchweek by us FPL players, Palmer is without a doubt someone everyone should be looking to add to their team. He looks to be back to his best after a frustrating previous campaign, kicking off the new season with a goal and an assist in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Fulham. While an in-form Brighton side will provide a much tougher test, I’m backing Palmer to put on a show in his first outing at the Bridge this season.

Mamadou Sangare – 5.6m

As debuts go, it couldn’t have gone much better for Mamadou Sangare, who provided an assist in Brentford’s impressive 3-0 win over Spurs. The Bees now travel to Leeds, where it will be interesting to see how he handles his first hostile away day in English football. At £5.6m, though, Sangare looks like an absolute steal for us FPL managers.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7m

I’ve gone all midfielders here, I wanted to do something a little different, but I just couldn’t look past Dominik Szoboszlai. His powerful penalty rescued Liverpool a late point at Newcastle last weekend, and with Mohammed Salah now gone, I expect the Hungarian to find himself in more of those situations throughout the season. Set-pieces are one of his biggest strengths, so I’m backing Szoboszlai to get on the scoresheet again when Liverpool welcome Forest to Anfield.

Drop

John McGinn- 5.5m

Aston Villa looked miles off it in their opening-day 4-0 defeat to Brighton, with all four goals coming inside the first 31 minutes. While McGinn is usually a solid budget option, I don’t think now is the time to be backing Villa, especially with the club still desperate for reinforcements after a summer of major departures. With the champions Arsenal up next, I’d be looking elsewhere for the time being and dropping McGinn from my FPL plans.

Marc Guehi – 6m

Harsh, I know, but something just doesn’t feel right about Manchester City this season. They looked shaky in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal before needing a late comeback to beat Bournemouth 2-1 in their league opener. With Guehi grabbing the equaliser I’m sure plenty of FPL managers will be tempted to bring him in, but I’m not convinced just yet. City travel to Crystal Palace next, and with a new manager still trying to find his best formula, I’d be wary of jumping on the Guehi bandwagon just yet.

Florian Wirtz – 7.5m

As a Liverpool fan, this one hurts, but it just hasn’t quite clicked for Wirtz in a red shirt yet. I think a lot of managers went into the new season expecting him to kick on, and I saw him in plenty of FPL teams, but with just two points from his opening game, I’d give him a miss for now. There’s no doubt the quality is there, but until we see that translate into regular FPL returns, I’d be looking elsewhere.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
premier leagueLiverpoolManchester CityChelsea

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Chelsea got their season up and running in style

Can Chelsea stop Arsenal from retaining their title?

3m read
Manchester City’s manager Enzo Maresca

Liverpool and City face life after Salah and Guardiola

3m read
Join the Gulf News Fantasy Premier League now!

Join the Gulf News Fantasy Premier League!

2m read
Things are hotting up in the transfer market

Transfer news: Barca land Rodri and more updates

2m read