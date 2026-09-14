Forest end 32-year wait, City perfect, Chelsea leaky as goal droughts bite
Dubai: The fourth matchday of the Premier League had some drama even after the conclusion of the games.
A wrong call in the Manchester derby, another draw for Liverpool, and Arsenal continue their winning streak, the fourth week gave us some more stats that makes the Premier League an exciting league.
Liverpool 0–0 Fulham
Liverpool were held to their third draw in four Premier League games under Andoni Iraola. Iraola is still without a home Premier League win as Liverpool manager.
Fulham entered the game having lost their first three league matches and conceded seven goals but secured their first point of the season at Anfield. Liverpool had 56% possession and completed 411 passes, but Fulham had more shots on target, four to three.
Fulham came close to stealing all three points, with Liverpool requiring a goal-line clearance from Jeremy Jacquet and a save from Alisson.
Aston Villa 1–2 Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest secured their first win at Villa Park in 32 years, with Igor Jesus scoring the 88th-minute winner. The victory also marked Oliver Glasner’s first Premier League win as Forest manager.
Liam Delap scored his first goal for Forest and has now scored four of his 14 Premier League goals against Aston Villa, his highest tally against any opponent.
Morgan Gibbs-White has six goals and four assists in away games, extending an impressive run of having either scored or assisted in each of his last eight Premier League away appearances. His Villa’s goal ended Villa’s 372-minute Premier League scoring drought, but they still failed to win any of their opening four games.
Bournemouth 2–2 Brentford
Brentford remained unbeaten after four games, recording one win and three draws. Kevin Schade scored twice for Brentford, including the 56th-minute equaliser. Bournemouth have now failed to win any of their opening four league matches.
The Cherries have collected only two points from their first four games, their second-worst Premier League start after four matches. Only their 2017–18 campaign was worse, when they had zero points.
Chelsea 2–2 Hull City
Hull City maintained their unbeaten start to life back in the Premier League with a point at Stamford Bridge. Mohamed Belloumi scored twice in six minutes to turn the game around after Morgan Rogers had put Chelsea ahead.
Chelsea have now gone 20 league matches without a clean sheet, their longest such run in 65 years. They have also conceded at least twice in each of their opening four league matches, which is the first time Chelsea have done so in a decade.
Tottenham 0–0 Everton
Tottenham’s wait for their first Premier League goal of the season continued after four matches. They have therefore failed to score in their first four league games, extending their scoring drought to almost seven hours.
It was the first 0–0 draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League match. Meanwhile, Everton remained unbeaten after four matches.
Coventry City 0–5 Brighton
Coventry became only the second team in Premier League history to lose their opening four games without scoring a single goal. Their four defeats have left them with zero points and zero goals.
Manchester United 0–1 Manchester City
The match was the 199th Manchester derby. Manchester City won despite playing with 10 men after Phil Foden was sent off for violent conduct against Bruno Fernandes.
Erling Haaland scored the only goal and now has nine goals in the Manchester derby. City maintained their 100% league record, moving to 12 points from four games. They also became the first visiting team to win 10 games at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
United failed to capitalise on having an extra player for most of the match, with Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo both hitting the post. The controversial goal survived a VAR review despite Enzo Fernández being in an offside position.