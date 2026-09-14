The Cherries have collected only two points from their first four games, their second-worst Premier League start after four matches. Only their 2017–18 campaign was worse, when they had zero points.

Brentford remained unbeaten after four games, recording one win and three draws. Kevin Schade scored twice for Brentford, including the 56th-minute equaliser. Bournemouth have now failed to win any of their opening four league matches.

Morgan Gibbs-White has six goals and four assists in away games, extending an impressive run of having either scored or assisted in each of his last eight Premier League away appearances. His Villa’s goal ended Villa’s 372-minute Premier League scoring drought, but they still failed to win any of their opening four games.

Fulham entered the game having lost their first three league matches and conceded seven goals but secured their first point of the season at Anfield. Liverpool had 56% possession and completed 411 passes, but Fulham had more shots on target, four to three.

Coventry became only the second team in Premier League history to lose their opening four games without scoring a single goal. Their four defeats have left them with zero points and zero goals.

Tottenham’s wait for their first Premier League goal of the season continued after four matches. They have therefore failed to score in their first four league games, extending their scoring drought to almost seven hours.

Chelsea have now gone 20 league matches without a clean sheet, their longest such run in 65 years. They have also conceded at least twice in each of their opening four league matches, which is the first time Chelsea have done so in a decade.

United failed to capitalise on having an extra player for most of the match, with Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo both hitting the post. The controversial goal survived a VAR review despite Enzo Fernández being in an offside position.

Erling Haaland scored the only goal and now has nine goals in the Manchester derby. City maintained their 100% league record, moving to 12 points from four games. They also became the first visiting team to win 10 games at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.