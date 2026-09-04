Arsenal vs Chelsea preview: First real test of Chelsea's title credentials

Emirates showdown to reveal if Alonso’s Chelsea can truly challenge Arsenal
Arsenal and Chelsea meet at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what should be the biggest test of the new Premier League season so far.
Yes, it is far too early to draw any major conclusions. We are only two games into the season. But facing the defending champions at their own ground should give us our first real clue as to whether Chelsea can genuinely challenge for the title this season.
Both sides would have been disappointed not to add one more player to their squads before the transfer window closed. Arsenal would have liked to bring in another winger, while Chelsea wanted to add another midfielder following Enzo Fernandez's deadline day move to Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta's defending champions are yet to concede in the Premier League this season, following victories over Coventry City and Aston Villa.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have scored 7 and already conceded 5 league goals. Their latest outing was a wild 4-3 victory over Brighton at the Bridge with only 26% possession of the ball, where Xabi Alonso's side showed both why they can be frightening going forward and why there are still questions about them defensively.
That makes Sunday's game a fascinating battle between arguably Arsenal's biggest strength and Chelsea's biggest weapon.
Cole Palmer will again be the obvious danger man. He is one Premier League goal away from reaching 50 for Chelsea and could achieve the landmark in only his 99th appearance for the club. Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers are in perfect sync with Cole Palmer in that exciting front 3.
Arsenal have some problems of their own.
William Saliba remains out with a back injury, while Jurrien Timber is unlikely to be ready. Cristhian Mosquera and Bruno Guimaraes missed training on Thursday, although Declan Rice has returned to the training pitch after causing concern during the win over Villa.
Chelsea's biggest concern is Moises Caicedo.
The midfielder returned from injury against Brighton only to come off again after experiencing pain. His fitness is particularly important following Enzo Fernandez's £125 million move to Manchester City and Chelsea's failure to complete a deadline day deal for Lamine Camara. Chelsea mostly will play Lavia and Reece James in double pivot at Emirates.
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Date: Sunday, September 6, 2026
Kick off: 7.30pm UAE time
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
There is another major storyline hanging over the game.
Chelsea have not beaten Arsenal in their last 11 meetings in all competitions. Their last Premier League victory at the Emirates came all the way back in August 2021.
Xabi Alonso has transformed the mood around Chelsea, and both Alonso and Arteta have been nominated for the Premier League's August Manager of the Month award. But ending that Arsenal hoodoo would be his biggest statement yet.
For Arsenal, this is an opportunity to remind one of their expected title rivals that they remain the team to beat.
For Chelsea, it is a chance to prove that their exciting start is much more than just early season hype.
Once again, Chelsea are likely to cede possession and look to hurt Arsenal on the counter. But the big question is whether they can find a way through this stubborn Arsenal defence.
Alonso wants his team to be dominant without the ball as well, but Chelsea will need much more control in midfield than they have shown in their opening two games. But can they do that with Lavia and Reece in midfield?
A draw at the Emirates would certainly not be a bad result for Chelsea. But can they score against an Arsenal defence that has looked so difficult to breach? They were not quite as comfortable against Aston Villa at Villa Park, which should give Chelsea some encouragement.