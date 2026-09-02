‘Just a commodity’: African player treatment slammed after Chelsea, Liverpool transfer failures

Senegalese duo’s collapsed moves spark anger over respect for African players
Ismaila Sarr’s agent Diomansy Kamara has issued a powerful statement about the treatment of African footballers following the collapse of transfers involving Sarr and Lamine Camara.
Both Senegal internationals were involved in major transfer stories before the summer window closed, but neither eventually got the move they wanted.
Camara was set to join Chelsea from Monaco in a £47 million deal as the Blues looked to replace Enzo Fernandez, who completed a £125 million move to Manchester City.
Chelsea had reached a written club to club agreement with Monaco, but the Ligue 1 side pulled out of the transfer late on deadline day. Chelsea were left without an Enzo replacement despite going ahead with the Fernandez sale.
Sarr, meanwhile, was keen on leaving Crystal Palace after attracting interest from Liverpool and Galatasaray, but remained at Selhurst Park when the transfer window closed.
The two situations prompted Kamara, the former Senegal international who represents Sarr, to speak out.
“The cases of Ismaila Sarr and Lamine Camara must all interrogate us,” Kamara said.
“We have to get out of this logic where the African player can sometimes give the feeling that he is just a commodity.”
Kamara called for greater respect for African players, particularly when decisions are being made that could have a major impact on their careers.
“Our African players deserve respect. The respect of their work. The respect of their career. Respecting their ambitions. The respect of their voices.”
He also acknowledged that clubs have contractual rights and can ultimately decide whether to sell a player, but questioned how much weight is given to what the player actually wants.
“A transfer shouldn't just be a matter of two clubs and numbers. Behind every contract, there's a man, a career, dreams and life choices.”
Kamara ended his statement with another powerful message, insisting players must have a voice in decisions about their future.
“Let's never forget what's important: behind every success, it's the players who write history first.”