Why Kylian Mbappe wants to dedicate Ballon D'or to Africa

Mbappe vows to honour African roots if he finally lands Ballon d'Or
Kylian Mbappe was born in France, grew up in Bondy and has spent his entire international career representing Les Bleus.
But he has never hidden his African roots.
The Real Madrid star has now spoken about that connection while discussing the Ballon d’Or, saying he would like to dedicate the award to Africa if he wins it.
“I’ve always had an upbringing steeped in African culture, even though I was born in France and did everything in France,” Mbappe told RFI.
“I have never cut ties with my roots, my origins.”
Mbappe’s father, Wilfrid, is from Cameroon, while his mother, Fayza Lamari, is French with Algerian roots. Earlier this year, Mbappe said he grew up closer to the Cameroonian side of his family before becoming closer to his Algerian relatives as he got older.
He also travelled to Cameroon in 2023, visiting his father’s village of Djebale.
The interesting part came when Mbappe was asked directly about African journalists voting for the Ballon d’Or.
He thanked them for their support and said he had always felt loved whenever he visited the continent.
“I hope to be able to walk away with the Ballon d’Or and, in one way or another, dedicate it to them too,” he said.
African journalists account for around 20 per cent of the Ballon d’Or vote, which has inevitably added another dimension to his comments.
Some users on X have interpreted the message as a clever appeal for African votes, particularly with voting under way.
There is, however, no evidence that this was Mbappe’s intention.
His connection with Africa is certainly not new. He has spoken repeatedly about his Cameroonian and Algerian heritage, while also making it clear that he was born in France, grew up with French culture and considers himself French.
What is clear is that Mbappe wants the Ballon d’Or. Earlier this month, he said he felt this could be his year to finally win it.
With Ballon d’Or voting currently under way ahead of the October 26 ceremony, the timing of Mbappe’s message to African voters has inevitably attracted attention.