“It was the club’s decision. The players were supposed to wear it,” Mbappe said in a recent interview with Diario AS. “I stand in total solidarity with Ceuta and with all the victims.”

Mbappe said the decision was made by the club and that the players were originally expected to wear the shirts. However, he wanted his gesture to acknowledge migrants who had lost their lives or were living in difficult conditions.

Real Madrid had earlier defended its players’ freedom to decide whether to participate fully in the gesture. The club has yet to publicly react to the gesture made by the three players.

“I have nothing against them and they have 100% of my support and my thoughts,” he said, while explaining that he also wanted to remember those suffering because of the migration crisis.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.