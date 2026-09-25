Dubai Basketball stun Real Madrid in 78-77 thriller

In a fiercely contested game with neither side able to pull clear, Dubai Basketball kept their composure when it mattered most to clinch a narrow one-point win and begin their second EuroLeague campaign in memorable fashion.

Prior to the start of the game, both teams, coaching staff and the packed crowd held a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the late His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away on Monday. Dubai is observing a 10-day official mourning period, with flags across the city being flown at half-mast.

When the action got under way the two sides traded blows from the opening tip, with Dubai Basketball finishing the first quarter 20-16 ahead. Real Madrid hit back in the second, outscoring the hosts 28-18 to establish a 44-38 lead at the interval.

Dubai responded impressively after the restart, producing a 25-18 third quarter to move back in front. The final 10 minutes were just as tight, with both teams scoring 15 points, but Dubai remained composed when the pressure was at its highest to hold on for a historic one-point triumph.

After the final buzzer, Dubai Basketball head coach Xavi Pascual commended his players for their display and also acknowledged the passionate supporters who packed out the Coca-Cola Arena for the opening game.

“I was completely focused on the game, which, as I said, was a very special one. First of all, I would like to thank all the fans who came here,” said Pascual.

“I hope that day by day we can gain more and more fans. That will be the best win we can achieve this season – to make people love basketball in Dubai and feel that they are part of this project.”

Pascual added: “I am sure that the people who came here enjoyed themselves a lot, so I am very happy for them. My sincere thanks to everyone for being here with us.”

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.