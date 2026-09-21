Real Madrid win Euroleague basketball SuperCup in Abu Dhabi

Dubai: The inaugural EuroLeague Basketball SuperCup came to a thrilling conclusion at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, with Real Madrid lifting the trophy after overcoming Olympiacos Piraeus in Saturday’s championship clash on 19 September.

The tournament featured four of EuroLeague’s top sides, with reigning champions Olympiacos Piraeus joined by 2025 winners Fenerbahce Tarfin Istanbul, 2026 finalists Real Madrid and our very own Dubai Basketball.

Dubai Basketball headed into the competition on the back of a strong season, having lifted the ABA League title and established themselves as one of the region’s leading basketball teams.

Their first SuperCup appearance saw them face European powerhouse Real Madrid on Friday, before returning to the court the following day to take on Fenerbahce Tarfin Istanbul in the third-place play-off. Fenerbahce ultimately secured third place, while Real Madrid went on to make history by beating Olympiacos Piraeus 93-89 in the final to become the competition’s first-ever champions.

The action on court was matched by the star power in the stands, with Abu Dhabi’s newest sporting event attracting a host of international celebrities and global personalities to Etihad Arena.

Former Olympiacos Piraeus and Real Madrid footballer Marcelo was among those spotted courtside, while Welsh football icon and former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale also attended across the two-day event.

The SuperCup also drew a strong contingent of global content creators and basketball influencers, including Matt Kiatipis, Islam Afro, streetball star Grayson Boucher, better known as The Professor, basketball personality Lee McCall, Elvis Ude, Soufiane Bernoukh and Ayman Al Yaman.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.