Real Madrid win Euroleague basketball SuperCup in Abu Dhabi

International stars joined fans in Abu Dhabi for the inaugural EuroLeague SuperCup
Dubai: The inaugural EuroLeague Basketball SuperCup came to a thrilling conclusion at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, with Real Madrid lifting the trophy after overcoming Olympiacos Piraeus in Saturday’s championship clash on 19 September.
The tournament featured four of EuroLeague’s top sides, with reigning champions Olympiacos Piraeus joined by 2025 winners Fenerbahce Tarfin Istanbul, 2026 finalists Real Madrid and our very own Dubai Basketball.
Dubai Basketball headed into the competition on the back of a strong season, having lifted the ABA League title and established themselves as one of the region’s leading basketball teams.
Their first SuperCup appearance saw them face European powerhouse Real Madrid on Friday, before returning to the court the following day to take on Fenerbahce Tarfin Istanbul in the third-place play-off. Fenerbahce ultimately secured third place, while Real Madrid went on to make history by beating Olympiacos Piraeus 93-89 in the final to become the competition’s first-ever champions.
The action on court was matched by the star power in the stands, with Abu Dhabi’s newest sporting event attracting a host of international celebrities and global personalities to Etihad Arena.
Former Olympiacos Piraeus and Real Madrid footballer Marcelo was among those spotted courtside, while Welsh football icon and former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale also attended across the two-day event.
The second day welcomed Spanish actresses and Real Madrid fans Begoña Vargas and Maria Pedraza, alongside Turkish television star Burak Özçivit.
The SuperCup also drew a strong contingent of global content creators and basketball influencers, including Matt Kiatipis, Islam Afro, streetball star Grayson Boucher, better known as The Professor, basketball personality Lee McCall, Elvis Ude, Soufiane Bernoukh and Ayman Al Yaman.
On the court, Real Madrid’s Walter Tavares was named the tournament’s SuperCup MVP after a standout weekend, recognising his performances throughout the competition.