Tickets on sale for Dubai Basketball’s home openers

The city’s team kick-off the new season against Real Madrid, Vienna and FC Barcelona
Dubai: Dubai Basketball will open their 2026/27 season at home with a star-studded opening week, welcoming some of European basketball’s biggest clubs to Coca-Cola Arena. The reigning ABA League champions will face Real Madrid, Vienna and FC Barcelona in a blockbuster run of fixtures this month.
The UAE’s only professional basketball franchise will launch its EuroLeague campaign against European powerhouse Real Madrid on Thursday, September 24.
Three days later, Dubai Basketball will begin its defence of the ABA League title against Vienna, before returning to EuroLeague action on Monday, September 28, when they host Spanish giants FC Barcelona.
EuroLeague Round 1: Dubai Basketball vs Real Madrid – Thursday, 24 September, 8 PM | Coca-Cola Arena (Tickets from AED 72)
ABA League Round 1: Dubai Basketball vs Vienna – Sunday, 27 September | Coca-Cola Arena (Tickets from AED 19)
EuroLeague Round 2: Dubai Basketball vs FC Barcelona – Tuesday, 29 September, 8 PM | Coca-Cola Arena (Tickets from AED 72)
Season Opening Week Package: All 3 game days included in 1 Pass | Coca-Cola Arena (Tickets from AED 180)
Tickets for all three games are now available via Coca-Cola Arena, with a 72-hour Early Bird discount currently available here: https://coca-cola-arena.com/group/club/2/dubai-basketball
As their fanbase continues to grow, Dubai Basketball has already attracted more than 100,000 spectators to Coca-Cola Arena since its launch. The club is helping strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a hub for top-level European basketball while playing a key role in growing the sport’s culture across the UAE.