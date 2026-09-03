Tickets on sale for Dubai Basketball’s home openers

Dubai: Dubai Basketball will open their 2026/27 season at home with a star-studded opening week, welcoming some of European basketball’s biggest clubs to Coca-Cola Arena. The reigning ABA League champions will face Real Madrid, Vienna and FC Barcelona in a blockbuster run of fixtures this month.

Three days later, Dubai Basketball will begin its defence of the ABA League title against Vienna, before returning to EuroLeague action on Monday, September 28, when they host Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Tickets for all three games are now available via Coca-Cola Arena, with a 72-hour Early Bird discount currently available here: https://coca-cola-arena.com/group/club/2/dubai-basketball

As their fanbase continues to grow, Dubai Basketball has already attracted more than 100,000 spectators to Coca-Cola Arena since its launch. The club is helping strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a hub for top-level European basketball while playing a key role in growing the sport’s culture across the UAE.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.