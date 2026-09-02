Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio convicted of drunk driving as legal troubles mount

Young Real Madrid player hit with alcohol conviction amid future in serious doubt
Dubai: As Real Madrid prepare for their next chapter with new coach Jose Mourinho, the dark past of one the player has returned to haunt him. Raul Asencio has been a frequent visitor to the court for his past actions. However, another news of his latest controversy is making waves.
Asencio has previously been held in trail over plenty of cases. However, his recent investigation involves drunk driving.
According to Canarias 7, the Real Madrid defender was caught in last August in Southern Gran Canaria for driving Porsche while being drunk.
In the latest development, Asencio was reportedly convicted for exceeding the maximum alcohol limit. The defender recorded a blood level of 0.90 mg/L, whereas the legal limit is 0.25 mg/L. Another report revealed that Asencio had to pay a fine of €14,400 and had his driver’s license suspended for eight months.
The incident reportedly took place on August 16th of last year. As he hopes to overcome the burden of the incident, Asencio and his three friends are set to appear on court this Thursday as they face trial for the non-consensual dissemination of videos showing obscene acts involving two women.
The latter incident took place in 2023 when Asencio was still part of Real Madrid’s youth team. Now 23 years of age, the controversy continues to follow him. Personal life isn’t the only challenge in Asencio’s life as Mourinho has already informed the defender he is not part of the Portuguese coach’s plans.
Despite rumors of his potential transfer this summer, Asencio decided to shut down exit door. He could undergo surgery over his shin problems which could sideline him for six to eight weeks. The trouble continues to mount for the Read Madrid defender.