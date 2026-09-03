‘I am not happy’: Jose Mourinho sends strong message to Real Madrid star

The manager holds Raul Asencio accountable for controversies away from the pitch
Jose Mourinho’s second chapter with Real Madrid is off to a strong start. The club has won all three of its La Liga games in the past month. However, while Los Blancos continue their winning spree, one of the players is facing challenges outside the sport.
Raul Asencio, who has been with the club since 2017 as a youth player, is facing legal trouble. The Madrid center-back and his three friends face trial for the non-consensual dissemination of videos showing obscene acts involving two women.
Asencio is set to appear in court for the 2023 incident on Thursday. Apart from this, a new report claimed that the Madrid star was allegedly convicted of drunk driving in August of last year and had his driver’s license suspended for eight months. The latter incident took place in Southern Gran Canaria with Asencio facing a fine of €14,400.
With the defender being involved with plenty of controversies, it was evident that Mourinho would be facing questions involving the player ahead of Real Madrid’s game against Real Betis. The Portuguese coach revealed to have spoken with Asencio and praised the player for being a “great professional” during the team’s training sessions.
But Mourinho then held the 23-year-old accountable for his off-the-pitch controversies. “What you do outside harms the club’s image. What I’m saying is that I am not happy,” the coach said in a press conference. Mourinho further added on Asencio’s status for the upcoming games, stating that the defender will be out for a few more weeks due to an injury.
The special one even revealed Real Madrid opening a disciplinary procedure against Asencio. “They (Real Madrid) will find a solution, which helps me stay out of all this,” he ended. Nevertheless, Los Blancos have been off to a strong start even without Asencio. With major signing like Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahim Konate, Marc Cucurella and others, Mourinho would rarely miss the 23-year-old on the pitch.