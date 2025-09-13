GOLD/FOREX
That's never a red card: Real Madrid's Huijsen dismissal sparks controversy

Debate reignites over La Liga's officiating after Huijsen's red card

Shamseer Mohammed
Dean Huijsen #24 of Real Madrid C.F. speaks with Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid C.F., during a hydration break during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group H match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Real Madrid CF at Lincoln Financial Field on June 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
AFP-LUKE HALES

Real Madrid's encounter with Real Sociedad was overshadowed by another questionable refereeing decision that has reignited debates about La Liga's officiating standards.

The controversial decision arrived in the 32nd minute when Dean Huijsen fouled Mikel Oyarzabal during a Real Sociedad counter-attack after Kylian Mbappe losing the possession at the other end. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano immediately brandished a straight red card, judging it as a last-man challenge worthy of dismissal.

However, replays revealed significant flaws in the official's decision-making. Eder Militao was clearly positioned on a parallel line, providing adequate defensive cover that would have negated any clear goal-scoring opportunity. The considerable distance from goal further undermined the severity of the punishment, with most observers agreeing a yellow card would have been the appropriate sanction.

Most frustratingly, Gil Manzano refused to consult VAR despite the game-changing nature of his decision. In an era where video technology exists precisely to correct such errors, the referee's unwillingness to seek a second opinion seemed inexplicable.

For 20-year-old Huijsen, this marks a troubling pattern. Having played just nine matches for Real Madrid, he's now accumulated two red cards – his first coming against Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarterfinal under similarly controversial circumstances.

This incident adds to the mounting frustration surrounding La Liga's refereeing quality. Poor officiating decisions have become a weekly talking point, with clubs and supporters growing increasingly exasperated by inconsistent and questionable calls that continue to influence crucial matches.

From code to kick-off: Gulf News' Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
