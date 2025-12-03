LIVE: Club Athletic 0 vs 1 Real Madrid — La Liga — live updates as Mbappe puts Real ahead

Barcelona’s win over Atletico Madrid last night has turned the spotlight firmly on Real Madrid. The gap at the top is four points and Real must respond with a victory here in San Mames to trim it to one. Anything less and the pressure builds even more. Xabi Alonso arrives with questions hanging over him. His side has not won any of the last three league matches and confidence has dipped. The demands are huge and another slip could put his position under fresh scrutiny. Across the touchline, Ernesto Valverde is also searching for answers. Club Athletic have struggled for rhythm all season. Goals have been hard to come by, but there is still a stubborn edge to them when they decide to dig in. A big result against Real could spark their campaign back to life. The question is whether they can find that level tonight or if Kylian Mbappe will produce another decisive moment. We will bring you all the key moments, reaction and talking points throughout the night in this live blog.

Shamseer Mohammed Staff Writer From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through. Show More