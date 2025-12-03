LIVE: Club Athletic 0 vs 1 Real Madrid — La Liga — live updates as Mbappe puts Real ahead

Barca's win over Atletico Madrid last night has turned the spotlight firmly on Real Madrid
Simon rushes far off his line to close down Vinicius on the left, but Vini still manages to squeeze in a shot from such a tight angle. The ball skips off the surface, takes an awkward bounce and clips the post.
34 mins: Athletic Bilbao 0–1 Real Madrid
Great save from Courtois after a mix up in Real's defence. Nico’s clever flick finds Berenguer and it looks like a clear opening, but he cannot finish as the big man is there once more to save Real. The man just saves everything. WHAT A SAVE
30 mins: Club Athletic 0–1 Real Madrid
Real give the ball away in a dangerous area and it leads to a big chance for Guruzeta, whose shot inside the box is saved by Courtois. A real let off for Madrid. Fede was the clulprit in giving away the ball there
25 mins : Club Athletic 0-1 Real Madrid
Twenty minutes down and it has been a Real Madrid dominant show so far. They have been sharp in every phase.
20 mins : Club Athletic 0-1 Real Madrid
Mbappe and Vini are combining well on the left side. They played a brilliant one two there. Mbappe’s return pass to Vini was brilliant, but Vini’s cut back went straight to a Club Athletic defender in the box because there was literally no one in the box for Real Madrid. It was a blind pass from Vini and the chance slipped away.
The first attempt from Club Athletic comes after Jude loses possession in the Real's area. Nico drives with it down the right and swings in a cross. Guruzeta's movement is sharp but his attempt flies well wide.
Mbappe and Vini are rotating constantly and Jude is playing as the ten behind them, although he has hardly got into the game so far. Long diagonals and early balls into the front two have been the main pattern. Club Athletic have not been able to string a few passes together yet.
Trent's cross-field diagonal pass was glorious there. Mbappe's touch and the way he went inside Laporte was pure class, finished off with a brilliant strike. Is it the goal of the week already? It was poor defending from Club Athletic defence
7 mins : Club Athletic 0-1 Real Madrid
Mbappes attempt inside the box is blocked and moments later Vini's shot is saved by Simon after Atleti lose possession in their own area. Two shots in quick succession and a sharp start from Real.
Mbappe and Vini are playing much closer together, while Fede is drifting into the right wing. Carreras, the left back, is providing the width on the opposite side. Camavinga and Tchouameni are sitting in midfield and holding the structure. That is the early look of it.
The first foul of the match is committed by Tchouameni for Real Madrid near the half way line
Nico Williams was presented with the Goal of the Month award for November before kick off. He scored only one goal in the month, a sharp finish against Levante, and that strike was enough to earn him the honour.
Managers have embraced before the start. They are Basque brothers, both from the same region, and there is real respect between them as we get set for kick off.
Real has to win this game to pile pressure on Barcelona, who hold a four point lead at the moment. The table looks tight now and any dropped points will only widen the gap. On top of that, going four matches without a win for Real Madrid is a tragedy by their standards.
Real Madrid’s over reliance on Mbappe is becoming obvious. They have scored 41 goals in all competitions so far and Mbappe has contributed 23 of them, which is more than half of their total goals. When he has an off day in front of goal, Real Madrid struggle to win matches. That needs to change and the others have to step up.
Club Athletic substitutes: Padilla, Paredes, Gorosabel, Areso, Berchiche, Vesga, Sanchez, Gomez, Garcia, Bujan, Serrano, Izeta
Real Madrid substitutes: Lunin, Gonzalez, F Garcia, Asencio, Guler, Ceballos, Diaz, Endrick, Mastantuono, G Garcia, Rodrygo
Guruzeta is leading the line with Nico Williams starting on the left wing
Arda Guler has been benched
