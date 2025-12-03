GOLD/FOREX
LIVE: Club Athletic 0 vs 1 Real Madrid — La Liga — live updates as Mbappe puts Real ahead

Barca's win over Atletico Madrid last night has turned the spotlight firmly on Real Madrid

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Real Madrid, in Girona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Real Madrid, in Girona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Barcelona’s win over Atletico Madrid last night has turned the spotlight firmly on Real Madrid. The gap at the top is four points and Real must respond with a victory here in San Mames to trim it to one. Anything less and the pressure builds even more. Xabi Alonso arrives with questions hanging over him. His side has not won any of the last three league matches and confidence has dipped. The demands are huge and another slip could put his position under fresh scrutiny. Across the touchline, Ernesto Valverde is also searching for answers. Club Athletic have struggled for rhythm all season. Goals have been hard to come by, but there is still a stubborn edge to them when they decide to dig in. A big result against Real could spark their campaign back to life. The question is whether they can find that level tonight or if Kylian Mbappe will produce another decisive moment. We will bring you all the key moments, reaction and talking points throughout the night in this live blog.

Nervy moment from Unai Simon

Simon rushes far off his line to close down Vinicius on the left, but Vini still manages to squeeze in a shot from such a tight angle. The ball skips off the surface, takes an awkward bounce and clips the post.

34 mins: Athletic Bilbao 0–1 Real Madrid

Courtois saves Real again

Great save from Courtois after a mix up in Real's defence. Nico’s clever flick finds Berenguer and it looks like a clear opening, but he cannot finish as the big man is there once more to save Real. The man just saves everything. WHAT A SAVE

30 mins: Club Athletic 0–1 Real Madrid

Huge chance for Club Athletic

Real give the ball away in a dangerous area and it leads to a big chance for Guruzeta, whose shot inside the box is saved by Courtois. A real let off for Madrid. Fede was the clulprit in giving away the ball there

25 mins : Club Athletic 0-1 Real Madrid

20 mins down: Real Madrid on top

Twenty minutes down and it has been a Real Madrid dominant show so far. They have been sharp in every phase.

20 mins : Club Athletic 0-1 Real Madrid

Vini with a blind pass

Mbappe and Vini are combining well on the left side. They played a brilliant one two there. Mbappe’s return pass to Vini was brilliant, but Vini’s cut back went straight to a Club Athletic defender in the box because there was literally no one in the box for Real Madrid. It was a blind pass from Vini and the chance slipped away.

Watch the Mbappe goal here

That pass from Trent towards Mbappe for that goal was glorious

First sign of danger from Club Athletic

The first attempt from Club Athletic comes after Jude loses possession in the Real's area. Nico drives with it down the right and swings in a cross. Guruzeta's movement is sharp but his attempt flies well wide.

Real taking control early

Mbappe and Vini are rotating constantly and Jude is playing as the ten behind them, although he has hardly got into the game so far. Long diagonals and early balls into the front two have been the main pattern. Club Athletic have not been able to string a few passes together yet.

GOAL : Kylian Mbappe - a stunning finish

Trent's cross-field diagonal pass was glorious there. Mbappe's touch and the way he went inside Laporte was pure class, finished off with a brilliant strike. Is it the goal of the week already? It was poor defending from Club Athletic defence

7 mins : Club Athletic 0-1 Real Madrid

Mbappe and Vini with shots

Mbappes attempt inside the box is blocked and moments later Vini's shot is saved by Simon after Atleti lose possession in their own area. Two shots in quick succession and a sharp start from Real.

Early shape from Real Madrid

Mbappe and Vini are playing much closer together, while Fede is drifting into the right wing. Carreras, the left back, is providing the width on the opposite side. Camavinga and Tchouameni are sitting in midfield and holding the structure. That is the early look of it.

First foul of the night

The first foul of the match is committed by Tchouameni for Real Madrid near the half way line

Nico Williams receives his award

Nico Williams was presented with the Goal of the Month award for November before kick off. He scored only one goal in the month, a sharp finish against Levante, and that strike was enough to earn him the honour.

Ready for kick off

Managers have embraced before the start. They are Basque brothers, both from the same region, and there is real respect between them as we get set for kick off.

Real must win to keep the heat on Barcelona

Real has to win this game to pile pressure on Barcelona, who hold a four point lead at the moment. The table looks tight now and any dropped points will only widen the gap. On top of that, going four matches without a win for Real Madrid is a tragedy by their standards.

Others must step up as Mbappe carries Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s over reliance on Mbappe is becoming obvious. They have scored 41 goals in all competitions so far and Mbappe has contributed 23 of them, which is more than half of their total goals. When he has an off day in front of goal, Real Madrid struggle to win matches. That needs to change and the others have to step up.

Bench news— full list of substitutes for both sides

Club Athletic substitutes: Padilla, Paredes, Gorosabel, Areso, Berchiche, Vesga, Sanchez, Gomez, Garcia, Bujan, Serrano, Izeta

Real Madrid substitutes: Lunin, Gonzalez, F Garcia, Asencio, Guler, Ceballos, Diaz, Endrick, Mastantuono, G Garcia, Rodrygo

Club Athletic line up

Guruzeta is leading the line with Nico Williams starting on the left wing

Real Madrid line up 

Arda Guler has been benched

Shamseer Mohammed
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
