Champions League live: Inter Milan vs Liverpool, Atalanta vs Chelsea, Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt live updates

Yann Sommer slips as he plays out from the back. Alexander Isak reacts instantly, turns, and tries to curl one into the far corner but cannot get the right bend on it. He should have done better there. He had support arriving as well.
(46 min Inter 0 Liverpool 0)
Chelsea make a change at the start of the second half. Trevoh Chalobah, who was booked in the first half, goes off and Wesley Fofana comes on.
(46 min Atalanta 0 Chelsea 1)
Inter lost two players to injury in the first half, while Liverpool looked sharper in their diamond shape and even had a goal ruled out in a controversial call. As the half wore on Inter began to take control and Lautaro forced a strong save from Alisson.
Alessandro Bastoni swings in a superb ball toward Lautaro Martinez. The striker makes a sharp run and powers a header toward the bottom corner, but Alisson gets across to make the save. Inter are finishing the half strongly
(45+6 min Inter 0 Liverpool 0)
The Champions League seems to bring out a special edge in Chelsea. Atalanta arrived with three straight clean sheets in Europe, but Joao Pedro ended that run.
It has been a tough and committed first half from Enzo Marescas side, full of discipline and character. Chelsea have shown real grit so far.
They are beating Liverpool's press and flooding crosses into the box. We are seeing a flurry of Inter corners in the last 5 mins. Liverpool have defended them well so far
(43 min Inter 0 Liverpool 0)
VAR asked referee to the screen and he has disallowed the goal for hand ball
It looks like Francesco Acerbi has pulled his hamstring after being turned inside out by Hugo Ekitike.
Yann Bisseck comes on to replace him.
Dominik Szoboszlai delivers an out swinging corner toward Hugo Ekitike and Virgil van Dijk. The ball is flicked on and Ibrahima Konate is there to nod it home.
Now the question. Did Hugo Ekitike handle it before Konate headed in? .
Joao Pedro becomes the ninth different Chelsea player to score in the Champions League this season. He stretches to meet Reece James low cross and guides it in to give the visitors the lead.
A long VAR check follows for a possible offside, but the goal is finally confirmed and the away end from England celebrates in full voice.
(26 min Atalanta 0 Chelsea 1)
Eintracht strike first at the Camp Nou. Brown slides a perfect pass into the path of Knauff, who glides past Balde in a one on one and guides a left footed shot across goal beyond Joan Garcias reach. The travelling German fans erupt. It also ends a run of 283 minutes without a goal in the Champions League for Frankfurt.
(20 min Barca 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1)
Chelsea academy product Josh Acheampong produces a fine block to stop Ademola Lookman from close range. Lookman should score there. What a block from the teenager. A goal saving one.
(20 min Atalanta 0 Chelsea 0)
Curtis Jones shows quick feet as he glides past a couple of Inter players on the edge of the box and aims for the corner, but Yann Sommer gets down to save. Moments later Ekitike tries his luck as well, and Sommer keeps that out too.
(18 min Inter 0 Liverpool 0)
Lewa finds the net with a tidy finish from a Raphinha cross, but it does not stand. The Brazilian was offside in the build up. CLOSE
Chelsea appeal for a penalty after Jamie Gittens goes down but the referee waves it away. Nothing doing.
(12 min Atalanta 0 Chelsea 0)
We have a stoppage in play as Hakan Calhanoglu goes down on one knee. He seems to be feeling his groin and cannot continue, so Piotr Zielinski comes on. Massive blow for the Nerazzurri
(10 min Inter 0 Liverpoo 0)
Robert Sanchez blocks Ademola Lookman at the near post and Charles De Ketelaere cannot finish the rebound.
(6 min Atalanta 0 Chelsea 0)
Ekitike and Isak lead the line as the two forwards, with Macalister operating as the ten and Gravenberch placed as a sitter in the diamond.
(2 min Inter 0 Liverpool 0)
We are underway...
It looked like Liverpool were building real momentum in the Champions League. They smashed five past Eintracht Frankfurt and backed it up with an impressive victory over Real Madrid.
Then PSV arrived. They silenced Anfield and handed the Reds a heavy 4 to 1 defeat.
If they fall again tonight, their path to qualification could be at serious risk.
Salahs situation has taken center stage. He has not travelled with the squad, which the club had already confirmed, and his absence is the main story tonight. Liverpool now face a tough task in a high pressure match. The question is simple. Can they pull off an important victory without their man in the news?
