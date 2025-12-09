GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football
LIVE

Champions League live: Inter Milan vs Liverpool, Atalanta vs Chelsea, Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt live updates

Follow live updates of Inter Milan vs Liverpool, Atalanta vs Chelsea

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
footballLiverpoolChampions League
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot
AFP
It is another busy Champions League night with seven games happening at the same time. Our main focus is Inter Milan vs Liverpool, and we will follow every major moment from that match. We will also bring the key updates from the other games, including Atalanta vs Chelsea and Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt, along with the rest of the matches in this round. Stay with us for all the important moments as they happen.

CHANCE: Isak puts it wide

Yann Sommer slips as he plays out from the back. Alexander Isak reacts instantly, turns, and tries to curl one into the far corner but cannot get the right bend on it. He should have done better there. He had support arriving as well.

(46 min Inter 0 Liverpool 0)

SUBSTITUTION

Chelsea make a change at the start of the second half. Trevoh Chalobah, who was booked in the first half, goes off and Wesley Fofana comes on.

(46 min Atalanta 0 Chelsea 1)

HALF-TIME SCORES

HALF-TIME : Inter 0 Liverpool 0

Inter lost two players to injury in the first half, while Liverpool looked sharper in their diamond shape and even had a goal ruled out in a controversial call. As the half wore on Inter began to take control and Lautaro forced a strong save from Alisson.

BRILLIANT SAVE FROM ALISSON

Alessandro Bastoni swings in a superb ball toward Lautaro Martinez. The striker makes a sharp run and powers a header toward the bottom corner, but Alisson gets across to make the save. Inter are finishing the half strongly

(45+6 min Inter 0 Liverpool 0)

HALF-TIME : Atalanta 0 Chelsea 1: Chelsea are digging in

The Champions League seems to bring out a special edge in Chelsea. Atalanta arrived with three straight clean sheets in Europe, but Joao Pedro ended that run.

It has been a tough and committed first half from Enzo Marescas side, full of discipline and character. Chelsea have shown real grit so far.

Inter are growing into the game

They are beating Liverpool's press and flooding crosses into the box. We are seeing a flurry of Inter corners in the last 5 mins. Liverpool have defended them well so far

(43 min Inter 0 Liverpool 0)

DISALLOWED GOAL : Inter 0 Liverpool 0

VAR asked referee to the screen and he has disallowed the goal for hand ball

SUBSTITUTION : Acerbi off for Inter

It looks like Francesco Acerbi has pulled his hamstring after being turned inside out by Hugo Ekitike.

Yann Bisseck comes on to replace him.

GOAL - Inter Milan 0 -1 Liverpool - Konate scores

Dominik Szoboszlai delivers an out swinging corner toward Hugo Ekitike and Virgil van Dijk. The ball is flicked on and Ibrahima Konate is there to nod it home.

Now the question. Did Hugo Ekitike handle it before Konate headed in? .

GOAL - Atalanta 0-1 Chelsea - Joao Pedro scores

Joao Pedro becomes the ninth different Chelsea player to score in the Champions League this season. He stretches to meet Reece James low cross and guides it in to give the visitors the lead.

A long VAR check follows for a possible offside, but the goal is finally confirmed and the away end from England celebrates in full voice.

(26 min Atalanta 0 Chelsea 1)

GOAL: Knauff puts Eintracht ahead against Barca

Eintracht strike first at the Camp Nou. Brown slides a perfect pass into the path of Knauff, who glides past Balde in a one on one and guides a left footed shot across goal beyond Joan Garcias reach. The travelling German fans erupt. It also ends a run of 283 minutes without a goal in the Champions League for Frankfurt.

(20 min Barca 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1)

Another chance for Atalanta

Chelsea academy product Josh Acheampong produces a fine block to stop Ademola Lookman from close range. Lookman should score there. What a block from the teenager. A goal saving one.

(20 min Atalanta 0 Chelsea 0)

Couple of good attempts from Liverpool

Curtis Jones shows quick feet as he glides past a couple of Inter players on the edge of the box and aims for the corner, but Yann Sommer gets down to save. Moments later Ekitike tries his luck as well, and Sommer keeps that out too.

(18 min Inter 0 Liverpool 0)

Lewandowski's goal disallowed for offside

Lewa finds the net with a tidy finish from a Raphinha cross, but it does not stand. The Brazilian was offside in the build up. CLOSE

Penalty appeal from Chelsea

Chelsea appeal for a penalty after Jamie Gittens goes down but the referee waves it away. Nothing doing.

(12 min Atalanta 0 Chelsea 0)

Blow for Inter

We have a stoppage in play as Hakan Calhanoglu goes down on one knee. He seems to be feeling his groin and cannot continue, so Piotr Zielinski comes on. Massive blow for the Nerazzurri

(10 min Inter 0 Liverpoo 0)

Chance for Atalanta

Robert Sanchez blocks Ademola Lookman at the near post and Charles De Ketelaere cannot finish the rebound.

(6 min Atalanta 0 Chelsea 0)

Ekitike and Isak in 4-4-2 Diamond

Ekitike and Isak lead the line as the two forwards, with Macalister operating as the ten and Gravenberch placed as a sitter in the diamond.

(2 min Inter 0 Liverpool 0)

KICK OFF

We are underway...

Liverpool need a result tonight

It looked like Liverpool were building real momentum in the Champions League. They smashed five past Eintracht Frankfurt and backed it up with an impressive victory over Real Madrid.

Then PSV arrived. They silenced Anfield and handed the Reds a heavy 4 to 1 defeat.

If they fall again tonight, their path to qualification could be at serious risk.

Salah issue is the main talking point

Salahs situation has taken center stage. He has not travelled with the squad, which the club had already confirmed, and his absence is the main story tonight. Liverpool now face a tough task in a high pressure match. The question is simple. Can they pull off an important victory without their man in the news?

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (centre) attends a team training session at their training ground in Kirkby, Liverpool, north-west England on December 8, 2025, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League, league phase football match against Inter Milan in Milan.

Salah turns up for training with Reds future in balance

2m read
Mohamed Salah has been dropped from Liverpool's squad for their Champions League tie away to Inter Milan following incendiary remarks about his relationship with manager Arne Slot and his treatment by the Premier League club.

Salah out of Liverpool squad for Inter Milan trip

2m read
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF holds the Champion's trophy after the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final match between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lionel Messi guides Inter Miami to MLS Cup triumph

10m read
Liverpool's Swedish striker #09 Alexander Isak (R) celebrates with Liverpool's French defender #05 Ibrahima Konate (L) after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match against West Ham United at the London Stadium, in London on November 30, 2025.

Isak scores first Premier League goal as Liverpool win

3m read