Why Vinicius said I will leave the team during El Clasico and where will he go

Madrid hoped to extend his deal but negotiations have failed to progress

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior walks past Real Madrid's Spanish coach Xabi Alonso as he is substituted during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on October 26 , 2025.
AFP-OSCAR DEL POZO

Vinicius Junior could be heading for a dramatic exit from Real Madrid after his furious reaction to being substituted in El Clasico. The Brazilian was heard saying he is leaving the team and reports claim he is seriously thinking about his future because he feels Xabi Alonso does not respect him enough.

He has been vital to Madrid’s success since arriving in 2018. Vinicius has lifted 14 major trophies including three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns and he was the Ballon d Or runner up last season. Yet despite all he has achieved his patience seems to be running out.

Contract talks stalled


Madrid hoped to extend his deal but negotiations have failed to progress. His current contract runs until 2027 which means the club may soon face a big decision if the situation continues to get worse.

The tension came to the surface during the Clasico win against Barcelona. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham gave Madrid a 2-1 victory but Vinicius reacted angrily when taken off in the 72nd minute. “Me mister. Me” he shouted towards the bench before walking straight down the tunnel and appearing to say “Always me. I will leave the team, I will leave, It's better if I go”

He later gave a calm interview to Real Madrid TV to show unity but reports in Spain insist he is still extremely upset and considering his future.

Growing rift with Xabi Alonso


Vinicius feels that his status as one of the club’s biggest stars is not being respected by his manager. Madrid officials were also unhappy with his behaviour and are expected to fully support Alonso in handling the situation.

It was already suggested last month that he could push for a January move after being benched in the Champions League. This latest clash has only strengthened that possibility. However, Xabi Alonso confirmed he would speak with Vinícius Junior privately after the player showed visible frustration at being substituted. Publicly, Alonso praised Vinicius's performance, noting his positive contribution to the game, but also emphasized that having "different personalities within the squad" requires internal matters to be handled privately in the dressing room. While downplaying the outburst for the media, Alonso reiterated that the priority was celebrating the team's important victory and focusing on the path forward. 

Only one league can afford him?


So where could he go. Any transfer would likely cost around 150 million pounds plus wages of 350 thousand a week. He also expects to be the main star of any team he joins. Premier League clubs may step back due to the financial package and PSG now look focused on building a more balanced project.

Right now Saudi Arabia appears to be the only realistic option. Their clubs have the money and are ready to offer him superstar status and a leading role in their growing football project. However, you never know who will pounce on him when he is available in the market.

Unless his relationship with Alonso improves quickly Real Madrid could soon face one of the most shocking departures in recent club history.

Related Topics:
Real MadridEl Clasico

