Why Carvajal and Vini confronted Lamine Yamal after El Clasico – the full story behind “You speak too much… speak now”

Yamal's pre-match remarks spark post-game tension
Following Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona in a fiery El Clasico on Sunday, tempers flared as Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal publicly confronted Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. In a moment caught on camera and widely shared online, Carvajal could be seen gesturing and telling the youngster, “You speak too much… speak now.”
This came after Yamal’s controversial remarks in the build up to the match.
The tension had been brewing long before kick off. During a podcast earlier in the week, Yamal boasted that Barcelona had already won 4-0 there last time, referring to their dominant victory at the Santiago Bernabeu last season. Many fans saw that as arrogant and disrespectful.
On a Kings League livestream hosted by former Barcelona player Gerard Pique, Yamal also accused Real Madrid of stealing and complaining, a clear jab at the long-standing claims of refereeing bias in favour of Madrid.
Just before the match, he posted old photos on Instagram from that 4-0 win, showing himself celebrating while angry Madrid fans shouted from the stands. But he couldn't walk the talk.
Real Madrid’s victory, which ended their run of four defeats against Barcelona, set the stage for payback.
After the final whistle, Carvajal and teammates including Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior approached Yamal. Carvajal told him to talk less, while Vinicius joined in, shouting, “Talk now! You talk too much, speak now!” The heated exchange led to a brief scuffle that teammates and security had to separate. Yamal, meanwhile, reportedly challenged Vinicius to settle the argument off the field, which created even more buzz online.
Vinicius, who had been one of Madrid’s best players on the night, also showed frustration earlier when coach Xabi Alonso substituted him in the second half. Cameras caught him shaking his head and muttering to himself as he left the pitch, clearly unhappy with the decision.
The incident quickly divided fans and pundits.
Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong defended his young teammate, saying Carvajal should have spoken to him privately since both play together for the Spain national team. Others felt Yamal failed to walk the walk after his big pre match talk, noting that he had very little impact during the game.
The fiery exchange summed up everything that makes El Clasico special. Pride, rivalry, and raw emotion always take centre stage, and every word or gesture can carry as much weight as the goals themselves.
In the end, all the unnecessary talk only added pressure on Barcelona’s players, who have not been playing well in La Liga recently. Yamal did not look fully fit and could not back up his words on the pitch. Madrid looked far more determined after hearing those comments, and Xabi Alonso got his tactics spot on. Lamine’s pre match words only made Real Madrid hungrier to win, and they clearly enjoyed every moment of proving their point. Jude Bellingham was the star of the show as he scored the winning goal and assisted Kylian Mbappe's goal with a brilliant through ball. However, this win has put Real Madrid 5 points ahead of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.
