Why Carvajal and Vini confronted Lamine Yamal after El Clasico – the full story behind “You speak too much… speak now”

In the end, all the unnecessary talk only added pressure on Barcelona’s players, who have not been playing well in La Liga recently. Yamal did not look fully fit and could not back up his words on the pitch. Madrid looked far more determined after hearing those comments, and Xabi Alonso got his tactics spot on. Lamine’s pre match words only made Real Madrid hungrier to win, and they clearly enjoyed every moment of proving their point. Jude Bellingham was the star of the show as he scored the winning goal and assisted Kylian Mbappe's goal with a brilliant through ball. However, this win has put Real Madrid 5 points ahead of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.