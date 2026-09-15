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Ronaldo’s UAE record: Goals, games and results

A look at Ronaldo’s UAE history ahead of Al Nassr v Al Ain in AFC Champions League

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Check out Ronaldo's stats in the UAE ahead of Al Nassr's AFC Champions League match against Al Ain
Check out Ronaldo's stats in the UAE ahead of Al Nassr's AFC Champions League match against Al Ain

Dubai: The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the UAE on Tuesday night when Al Nassr take on Abu Dhabi side Al Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

The Portuguese superstar has already enjoyed plenty of memorable moments in the Emirates, but not every trip has ended how he would have hoped. Here is a look back at his seven previous appearances in the UAE.

Real Madrid 2-4 AC Milan - December 2014

The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

Ronaldo’s first appearance in the UAE came during his famous Real Madrid days, when the Spanish giants faced AC Milan in the Dubai Football Challenge on December 30, 2014.

Despite Madrid eventually losing 4-2, Ronaldo found the net in front of a sell-out crowd at The Sevens Stadium.

Al Jazira 1-2 Real Madrid - December 2017

Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Three years later, Ronaldo returned to the Emirates for the FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid.

Al Jazira stunned the European champions by taking the lead, but Ronaldo levelled in the second half before Gareth Bale completed the comeback to send Madrid into the final.

Real Madrid 1-0 Grêmio - December 2017

Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Just three days later, Ronaldo was back at the same stadium for the Club World Cup final against Brazilian side Grêmio.

The Portuguese forward delivered once again, scoring the only goal of the match with a free-kick as Real Madrid lifted the trophy. It remains one of his most memorable UAE appearances.

Al Ain 1-0 Al Nassr - March 2024

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Ronaldo’s next UAE appearance came after his move to Al Nassr, and it was against his next opponents.

Al Ain secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their AFC Champions League quarter-final, with Soufiane Rahimi scoring the decisive goal. Ronaldo had two efforts saved by goalkeeper Khalid Essa as Al Nassr struggled to break down the hosts.

Al Hilal 2-1 Al Nassr - April 2024

Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Just over a month later, Ronaldo was back in Abu Dhabi for the Saudi Super Cup semi-final against Al Hilal.

It proved another frustrating night as Al Nassr lost 2-1 and Ronaldo was sent off late in the game after an incident with Ali Al Bulayhi.

Al Wahda 2-4 Al Nassr - December 2025

Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Ronaldo returned to winning ways in the UAE in December 2025 when Al Nassr defeated Al Wahda 4-2 in a friendly.

He opened the scoring with a sharp finish and celebrated in trademark fashion in front of the Abu Dhabi crowd.

Al Wasl 0-4 Al Nassr - April 2026

Zabeel Stadium, Dubai

His most recent UAE appearance came in April, when Al Nassr travelled to Dubai to face Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League Two quarter-finals.

Ronaldo scored in an emphatic 4-0 victory at Zabeel Stadium, making it two consecutive UAE appearances in which he found the net.

Now, back to Al Ain

That leaves Ronaldo with seven previous UAE appearances, four wins, three defeats and five goals.

Tuesday’s meeting with Al Ain will be his eighth appearance in the Emirates, and a chance to rewrite the memories of his last visit to Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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UAEReal MadridDubaiCristiano Ronaldo

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