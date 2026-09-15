Ronaldo’s UAE record: Goals, games and results

Dubai: The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the UAE on Tuesday night when Al Nassr take on Abu Dhabi side Al Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

The Portuguese superstar has already enjoyed plenty of memorable moments in the Emirates, but not every trip has ended how he would have hoped. Here is a look back at his seven previous appearances in the UAE.

Ronaldo’s first appearance in the UAE came during his famous Real Madrid days, when the Spanish giants faced AC Milan in the Dubai Football Challenge on December 30, 2014.

Al Jazira stunned the European champions by taking the lead, but Ronaldo levelled in the second half before Gareth Bale completed the comeback to send Madrid into the final.

The Portuguese forward delivered once again, scoring the only goal of the match with a free-kick as Real Madrid lifted the trophy. It remains one of his most memorable UAE appearances.

Just three days later, Ronaldo was back at the same stadium for the Club World Cup final against Brazilian side Grêmio.

Al Ain secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their AFC Champions League quarter-final, with Soufiane Rahimi scoring the decisive goal. Ronaldo had two efforts saved by goalkeeper Khalid Essa as Al Nassr struggled to break down the hosts.

Ronaldo’s next UAE appearance came after his move to Al Nassr, and it was against his next opponents.

It proved another frustrating night as Al Nassr lost 2-1 and Ronaldo was sent off late in the game after an incident with Ali Al Bulayhi.

Ronaldo scored in an emphatic 4-0 victory at Zabeel Stadium, making it two consecutive UAE appearances in which he found the net.

His most recent UAE appearance came in April, when Al Nassr travelled to Dubai to face Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League Two quarter-finals.

Tuesday’s meeting with Al Ain will be his eighth appearance in the Emirates, and a chance to rewrite the memories of his last visit to Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.