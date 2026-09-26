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Kylian Mbappe out for two weeks or more with knee injury say Real

France star sidelined with knee hyperextension but expected back for El Clasico

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AFP
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France's Kylian Mbappe (C) reacts after picking up an injury following his team's first goal, next to France's head coach Zinedine Zidane during the UEFA Nations League (League A, Group 1) first leg football match between Turkey and France at the Kocaeli Stadium in Izmit, on September 25, 2026.
France's Kylian Mbappe (C) reacts after picking up an injury following his team's first goal, next to France's head coach Zinedine Zidane during the UEFA Nations League (League A, Group 1) first leg football match between Turkey and France at the Kocaeli Stadium in Izmit, on September 25, 2026.
AFP

Paris: France captain Kylian Mbappe suffered a hyperextension of his left knee playing for France, his club Real Madrid said Saturday but could be ready to play again when La Liga resumes.

"Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid's medical department on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee," the Spanish club said in a statement.

The forward left the pitch shortly after opening the scoring in a 1-0 French win against Turkey on Friday.

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New France coach Zinedine Zidane said France were "not going to take any risks" and that he would not use Mbappe in the three Nations League matches scheduled over the next 10 days.

France travel to Belgium on Monday before hosting Italy and Belgium at the Stade de France on October 2 and 5.

Real Madrid's first game after the international break, with Villarreal on October 10, might be too soon for an Mbappe return but Spanish daily AS reported Saturday he would ceratinly be ready for the Classico with Barcelona October 25.

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