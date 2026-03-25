Real Madrid medical blunder: Mbappe’s wrong knee scanned

Spanish giants' medical blunder becomes major talking point
It's international break and a major controversy has emerged around Kylian Mbappé’s injury at Real Madrid, with reports from The Athletic and RMC Sport in France revealing a serious medical error.
The incident dates back to December 7, 2025, when Mbappé took a blow to his left knee during a La Liga match against Celta Vigo. While it initially seemed like a minor issue, what followed has now raised serious concerns.
According to the reports, Real Madrid’s medical team mistakenly performed an MRI scan on Mbappe's right knee instead of the injured left one. Since the right knee was healthy, the scan showed no problems, and the forward was cleared to continue playing.
As a result, Mbappe went on to feature in three more matches despite carrying an undiagnosed injury. The error was only discovered later when a new scan was conducted on the correct knee.
The follow up MRI confirmed that Mbappe had suffered a partial tear in the posterior ligament of his left knee. The delay in proper diagnosis has sparked debate over how such a mistake could happen at a club of Real Madrid’s level.
The situation has also triggered strong reactions on social media. Many fans have questioned how such an error could occur, with some arguing that Mbappé himself would have known which knee was hurting and could have pointed it out. Others, however, believe the responsibility lies fully with the club’s medical team and internal processes.
Adding to the controversy, a former Real Madrid nutritionist has reportedly criticised the club, even claiming that modern tools like AI are being relied on for areas such as player supplements. While these claims remain part of the wider debate, they have only added to the negative attention around the situation. We have to wait for Real Madrid's response on this matter.
Dec 7, 2025: Mbappe suffers a blow to his left knee vs Celta Vigo
December 2025: MRI reportedly carried out on the right knee by mistake
Late December 2025: Mbappe plays 3 matches after being cleared
Dec 31, 2025: Correct scan reveals partial ligament tear in left knee
March 24 2026: The Athletic and RMC Sport expose the error
Despite all the noise, Mbappe has played down concerns about his fitness. After seeking a second medical opinion in Paris, the French star stated that his “knee is fine” and that he has made a “100% recovery.”
Even though he is now fit again, the episode has become a major talking point and does not reflect well on a club of Real Madrid’s stature. However, Kylian's focus will now be on the upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Colombia.