One Mbappe sees red, the other Mbappe scores but Betis are haunting both brothers

Contrasting fortunes as Ethan sees red and Kylian equals Raul’s UCL tally
It was a night of completely contrasting emotions for the Mbappe brothers in the Champions League.
Kylian Mbappé's younger brother Ethan, who is still only 19, started brilliantly for Lille against Real Betis, setting up Ayase Ueda for the opening goal in the 12th minute with a beautiful cross to the far post. Lille went into half time leading 2-1
But everything changed after the break.
Betis scored twice in quick succession to turn the game around before Ethan's night went from bad to worse. But he has none to blame but himself here. He caught Betis defender Natan in the face with his elbow and, following a VAR review, was shown a straight red card in the 55th minute. Lille eventually lost 3-2 at home. A great win for Pellegrini's side.
While Ethan was seeing red, his 27 year old brother Kylian was scoring for Real Madrid against Inter Milan at the Bernabeu.
Kylian opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Fede Valverde added another as Real Madrid won 2-1. It was Kylian's 71st Champions League goal, drawing him level with Real Madrid legend Raul in the overall list of Champions League goals. It was a very open game where both teams created many chances but eventually Real survived.
There is another fun connection between the brothers this week.
Both Mbappes have now suffered defeats against Real Betis within the space of just a few days.
On Friday, Kylian was part of the Real Madrid side beaten 1-0 by Betis in La Liga where he had a stoppage time penalty saved by Alvaro Valles.
Four days later, it was younger brother Ethan's turn. His Lille side lost 3-2 to the same opponents, with Ethan's promising night ending with a red card.
Quite a few days for the Mbappe family, and Real Betis.