Moments before kickoff against Inter, Mbappe was honored with Golden Boot trophy for his 15 goals in 11 matches in last season's Champions League campaign. French forward has a scoring clip of 0.72 goals per match, which means he would require another 81 possible games to catch up to Messi and 96 match to beat all-time leader Ronaldo.

Though it may not be soon, but possibility of Mbappe taking over the Portuguese in the list is not impossible. The new Champions League format has more games compared to the days of Ronaldo and Messi, giving newer generation more opportunities to score.

The former Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has 109 goals, remaining at the no. 3 position. Lionel Messi's 129 goals put him behind the Champions League's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who has put the ball 141 times in the net.

While he needs one more goal to surpass the former Los Blancos forward, Mbappe would then have more gap to catch up with the men above him in the list. Karim Benzema has 91 goals while the top three have more than a century of goals under their name.

The first goal of the game marked Mbappe's fifth goal for the ongoing season in all competitions. However, it also brought in a change in Champions League's all-time scoring list. The Frenchman now has 71 goals through 99 games in the European competition, joining Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez as the fifth all-time top goalscorer in the competition.

Dubai: Real Madrid opened their 2026/27 UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win against Jose Mourinho's former club Inter Milan. Goals in the first half by Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde were enough to give the Los Blancos their first win, courtesy of blunders from the Inter defense and goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.