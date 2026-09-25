Kylian Mbappe makes On football boots debut during France vs Turkey

France star debuts prototype On boots as brand steps onto football stage
Dubai: Kylian Mbappe has taken his partnership with Swiss sportswear brand On onto the football pitch, wearing the company’s prototype boots during France’s UEFA Nations League clash against Turkey.
The Real Madrid forward ended his two-decade partnership with Nike last week, joining On as a global ambassador and equity partner. Mbappe had been with Nike since he was a child, making the switch a significant change in his football career.
On is preparing to enter the football market with its first commercial boots scheduled to launch in 2027. Mbappe has been closely involved in developing and testing the products, including the company’s LightSpray prototypes.
The French captain had already been spotted wearing white, unbranded Nike Mercurial boots during Real Madrid’s derby against Atletico Madrid after his move to On was announced. The Nike Swoosh was covered, allowing him to continue wearing the boots while removing the branding.
Nike continues to sell Mbappe-branded Mercurial boots online, with the Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite By You listed at $325 (Dh 1,194) on its US website.
His appearance for France against Turkey now marks another step in On’s push into football. The brand has also appointed former France and Arsenal star Thierry Henry as its director of football.
Mbappe’s role goes beyond being the face of the new football range. He is working with On’s product teams to develop future footwear, with the LightSpray technology designed to produce an extremely lightweight boot.
Nevertheless, as Zinedine Zidane makes his coaching debut with France, Mbappe is making his first appearance with On boots.