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Mbappe switches Nike for On in shock move

Swiss sports brand On signs the French star in blow to Nike

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The 27-year-old moves away from Nike
The 27-year-old moves away from Nike

Dubai: Global football star Kylian Mbappe has ended his long-standing partnership with Nike and signed a new deal with On.

The Swiss sportswear company has announced its move into football, with Mbappe as the headline name of its new venture.

The Real Madrid man joins another French football legend at the brand, with Thierry Henry appointed as On’s Director of Football. Henry has been closely involved behind the scenes since late 2025, helping shape the Swiss company’s entry into the sport and its approach to football products.

Mbappe’s departure marks the end of a 20-year relationship with Nike, having first become a partner of the brand in 2006 when he was just eight years old.

Over the years, the relationship grew alongside his rise from teenage prodigy to a World Cup winner, with Nike producing a series of signature Mercurial boots and positioning him as one of its leading global football ambassadors.

His exit is therefore seen as a big loss for Nike, particularly as the company had made him a central figure in its post-Ronaldo football strategy.

Mbappe’s statement

In a statement on the official On website, the French superstar explained his shock move to the Swiss company.

"From the beginning, what drew me to On was the opportunity to build something entirely new together that will help shape tomorrow's game," said Mbappe.

"I want to bring my experience and perspective into what we create, push what's possible through innovation, and always stay true to the joy of football. We have a shared dream, and this is only the beginning."

Who are On?

Swiss sportswear brand On has grown from a running-focused challenger into one of the world’s leading performance brands, with tennis legend Roger Federer playing a major role in that rise.

Federer joined On as an entrepreneur and co-owner in 2019, working closely with the company on product development, marketing and its expansion into tennis. Now, On is taking its biggest step yet by entering football, with Mbappe becoming the face of its new football division and former France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry appointed as Director of Football.

The brand plans to launch its first football boots in 2027, before expanding into kits, teamwear and other football products, marking a major new chapter for a company that has traditionally been associated with running and tennis.

When will Mbappe wear On boots?

While On’s first football boots are not expected to hit the market until 2027, Mbappe could debut his new pair on the pitch much earlier.

According to The Athletic, Mbappe is set to wear the boots in competitive action in the coming weeks. With Real Madrid having one more fixture before the next international break, his first appearance in On footwear could come when they welcome Villarreal on October 10.

An On statement reads: “He will work directly with On’s product teams, integrating his elite perspective into the development and testing of future football footwear and apparel. He will also become a global ambassador for On, extending the partnership beyond football into movement, performance and contemporary design.”

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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