Mbappe inches closer to France’s top scorer record

Four years later in Qatar, Mbappe once again led the French side to the World Cup final, producing a sensational hat-trick in the showpiece match, only to fall short against Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Despite the heartbreak, his record for France is extraordinary. Already a goal-scoring phenomenon, he boasts the best goals-per-game ratio in French history, outdoing legends like Thierry Henry, Michel Platini, and Zinedine Zidane, while still chasing the nation’s all-time scoring record.