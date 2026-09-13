How to waterproof and care for leather boots

A brush is the least complicated part of the routine and arguably the one worth using most frequently. The following product, a Zanzike two piece set, with a larger horsehair brush and a smaller long handled brush. The specifications list wooden handles and identify the set for shoe and boot care. The larger brush makes sense for sweeping dust from an upper and buffing polish across broad leather panels, while the smaller format gives more control around edges and seams. Keep a brush used for removing dirt separate from one used for final buffing if polish starts building up in the bristles.