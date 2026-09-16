OpenAI targets mind-boggling $1.2 trillion valuation in shock new funding talks

Microsoft — one of OpenAI’s earliest and most important strategic investors. Microsoft invested billions over several rounds and remains a major shareholder. Under OpenAI’s post-2025 restructuring, Microsoft holds a substantial equity stake in OpenAI Group PBC.

SoftBank — led by Masayoshi Son, SoftBank has become one of OpenAI’s largest financial backers. It committed $30 billion in OpenAI’s February 2026 financing round.

Nvidia — committed $30 billion in the same 2026 round. Its investment is strategically significant because Nvidia is also a major supplier of the GPUs needed to train and run OpenAI's models.

Amazon — committed $50 billion, making it the largest participant in the February 2026 round. The investment was announced alongside a major AWS/OpenAI infrastructure partnership.