NSE debuts with a modest 5% gain after $2.4 billion IPO

Brokerages and market veterans are more upbeat on the long term. Macquarie initiated coverage with an outperform rating, calling NSE "the dominator" on market share and technology. Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman and co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the exchange could grow 15% to 20% a year over the next decade, helped by new products, longer trading hours and expansion into commodities and data, though he noted regulatory headwinds could temper near-term growth.