Anastasia Potapova responds to ‘bye bye’ gesture controversy at US Open

25-year-old upsets Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the US Open
Anastasia Potapova has addressed the controversy surrounding a gesture she made shortly after defeating Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the US Open.
Potapova, who was born in Russia but now represents Austria, defeated the 10th-seeded American in straight sets on Saturday to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.
However, it was a wave captured by the courtside cameras after the match that quickly became the talking point online.
Following the customary handshake at the net, Potapova was seen waving towards the stands. Some viewers believed the gesture was directed at Anisimova and interpreted it as a sarcastic “bye bye” aimed at her defeated opponent. Social media users were quick to criticise the 25-year-old and questioned her sporting spirit.
Potapova, however, moved quickly to clarify what happened. Taking to Instagram, she insisted that the wave was not directed at Anisimova but at a friend supporting her from the stands.
“I see sooo many questions about my bye wave after the match,” Potapova wrote.
“You just wanna make a circus out of everything. I waved to my friend, who’s been sitting there and supporting me. Just be easier guys, but I guess haters gonna hate.”
Some fans also came to Potapova’s defence after watching the footage.
“Zero drama,” one wrote. “She’s just waving to someone. I’ve never seen her be anything other than polite.”
Another added: “It’s clearly not directed at Amanda. We’re not stupid.”
Away from the controversy, Potapova had plenty to celebrate after producing an impressive performance against Anisimova.
She made a fast start, breaking the American early in the opening set before taking it 6-2. Anisimova struggled to find consistency from the baseline and committed a number of unforced errors.
The second set was far more competitive. Anisimova twice moved ahead after breaking Potapova’s serve, but the Austrian responded on both occasions. Potapova then secured another break late in the set before serving out the match.
The result sees Potapova equal her best-ever Grand Slam showing by reaching the fourth round.
Her reward is a last-16 clash against fifth seed Mirra Andreeva, who defeated Czech teenager Nikola Bartunkova 6-2, 7-6(5).