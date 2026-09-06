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Jovic 'loses sanity five times over' to oust friend Eala in US Open epic

Jovic won five of the last six games for a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 triumph over 17th-seed Eala

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Iva Jovic of the United States celebrates match point against Alexandra Eala of Philippines during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Iva Jovic of the United States celebrates match point against Alexandra Eala of Philippines during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
AFP

New York: American teen Iva Jovic outlasted Philippines star Alexandra Eala in an epic three-hour showdown on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the US Open, where fourth seed Coco Gauff awaits.

Jovic, the 14th seed, won five of the last six games for a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 triumph over 17th-seed Eala after three hours and three minutes.

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"That felt like a marathon and I felt like I lost my sanity five times over to win that match," Jovic said. "But it's really worth it for this feeling."

Two of the top rising stars of women's tennis made their Arthur Ashe Stadium debut a memorable battle that featured 17 service breaks in 33 games.

"That match, definitely the way it finished, deserved that court," Jovic said. 

"It literally took everything to somehow squeeze my way through that."

Jovic, 18 and Eala, 21, are friends and sometime doubles partners, knowing each other's skills and style well. That helped produce seven service breaks in the first 11 games.

"I'm usually not one that shows that many emotions but this one really meant a lot to me. It's everything to have another match here at the US Open," said Jovic.

That match will be against compatriot Gauff, the 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open champion.

"I'm going to be more than happy to just bring this fight and this energy and whatever happens I can leave with my head high," Jovic said.

'Left everything out there'

Jovic broke four times to win the first set but was broken three times by left-hander Eala to drop the second.

"The level was absolutely incredible from both sides," Jovic said. 

"We definitely put on a show and it literally took everything to get through that... losing my earrings, falling literally flat-out on the floor, cuts on my knees, mental breakdowns," she said.

Eala admitted: "I had my chances. I'm happy with the match in general. Of course there is disappointment in losing, but trying to see the positive side. It was a really good match. The level was really high.

"I left everything out there. I fought through the ups and downs... What I know for a fact is that I fought so I'm happy with that."

A quarter-finalist at this year's Australian Open, Jovic won her first WTA title last year in Guadalajara at age 17.

She beat Eala at the French Open and Queen's Club in London earlier this season in their prior meetings, but that was before Eala won her first WTA title at Washington.

"She played an outrageous level tonight. She was serving very good. She was showing a lot more versatility with her returns," Jovic said of Eala.

"She's playing some of the best tennis in the world right now so it's no doubt it takes a hell of an effort to beat her."

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