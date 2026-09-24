Eala Mania hits Singapore as Filipino star draws huge crowd

Filipino star set to begin her campaign against Tatiana Prozorova in the round of 16
Alex Eala’s popularity continues to soar. Every city the Filipino tennis star visits seems to embrace her with an even bigger following, and Singapore has been no exception. After drawing huge crowds in Washington, Toronto, and New York, Eala has now brought “Eala Mania” to Singapore.
A throng of fans turned up for a public Q&A session featuring Eala on Wednesday, just a day before she was set to begin her campaign at the Singapore Tennis Open against Tatiana Prozorova in the round of 16.
Fans of all ages began arriving at Gate 6 of the National Stadium hours before the match schedule.
Eala was warmly cheered by the crowd as she chatted with the host about a variety of topics, from her favorite food and music to her experiences on tour. She also took time to read messages from her fans.
Among those in attendance were supporters who had previously tried but failed to see Eala play live, as well as fans who arrived wearing Eala’s blue US Open kit.
An hour after the Q&A session, Eala headed to Court 1 for practice. The 30-minute workout was open to the public, giving fans who stayed behind an up-close look at how the world No. 18 was preparing for her clash with Prozorova.
Eala was joined on court by Sandro Viaene, her coach from the Rafa Nadal Academy.
After completing her practice session, Eala once again made time for her supporters. Fans waited patiently with caps, tennis balls, and other merchandise in hand, hoping to get an autograph from the Filipino star.
When asked whether they were ready for “Eala Mania” — the growing phenomenon surrounding the Filipina tennis star — Singapore Tennis Open co-tournament directors Laura Ceccarelli and Yazed Osman could only laugh.
“I don’t think we can ever be ready,” Ceccarelli said. “It’s a surprise every day. You hear more and more.”
Osman welcomed the growing support from the Filipino community, emphasizing the connection between athletes and fans.
“We welcome the Filipino community to support their star player,” Osman said. “This is something we create not only for the Singapore community, but for having that connection between athletes and fans.”
The occasion was made even more special by Eala’s history with Singapore, which dates back nearly a decade.
In 2016 and 2017, Eala competed in the WTA Future Stars event in Singapore, where she even received a special award.
“Eala came here when she was very young,” Osman said.
“She even won a special award — the Li Na Award, for the most inspirational player of the future,” Ceccarelli added.