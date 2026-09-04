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Eala celebrates Filipino roots after booking US Open third-round spot

The 20-year-old rolled past Oleksandra Oliynykova in the second round of US Open

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, gestures after she won her match against Oleksandra Oliynykova, of Ukraine
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, gestures after she won her match against Oleksandra Oliynykova, of Ukraine

Dubai: Alex Eala’s impressive US Open run continued as the Filipino star secured her place in the third round with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

But for Eala, the significance of her latest win went beyond simply advancing at Flushing Meadows. With a large Filipino contingent cheering her on from the stands, the 21-year-old spoke proudly about what representing her country means to her.

“I’m Filipino and I proudly represent that,” Eala said during her on-court interview. “A lot of the crowd here today is Filipino and I’m sure they share in that sentiment.”

That connection with the fans added another layer to an already memorable US Open campaign, with Eala now having progressed further than she did at the tournament last year.

The world No. 18 made an explosive start against Oliynykova, winning the opening eight points and quickly establishing a 4-0 advantage. She needed just 23 minutes to wrap up the first set 6-1.

Oliynykova, who had defeated Eala on clay at the Strasbourg Open in May, showed greater resistance in the second set. The Ukrainian moved 2-1 ahead before Eala immediately responded, holding serve and breaking to regain control.

The pair exchanged breaks as the set progressed, but Eala remained composed when it mattered most. After moving to within one game of victory at 5-3, she closed out the match on serve after Oliynykova briefly extended the contest.

Eala credited her patience and ability to maintain her concentration as key factors behind the victory.

“I think my patience and the consistency of my focus. I think that was the key to winning the match today,” she said.

The victory means Eala will now face Iva Jovic for a place in the fourth round.

It also continues a special run in New York for Eala, who claimed her first Grand Slam title as a junior at the same tournament.

Now, with the support of a growing Filipino fanbase behind her, Eala has another chance to make her mark on the biggest stage.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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