Six Filipino celebrities to join Alex Eala’s tennis event

The event, titled 'Alex Eala Live: Game. Set. Celebrate,' will take place on December 8
Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala will return home in December for a star-studded tennis celebration at the Philippine Arena, with six popular celebrities set to join the festivities.
The event, titled “Alex Eala Live: Game. Set. Celebrate,” will take place on December 8 and will be headlined by an exhibition match between Eala and Indonesia’s top player, Janice Tjen.
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, along with actors Anne Curtis, Piolo Pascual, Julia Barretto, Donny Pangilinan and Andrea Brillantes, will also take part in the celebrity tennis showcase.
The marquee match will give Filipino fans the chance to watch two of Southeast Asia’s most promising tennis talents go head-to-head on Philippine soil.
The event is also expected to feature emerging Filipino players, giving the country’s next generation of tennis talent an opportunity to share the spotlight during the celebration.
Organisers are hoping the spectacle could make history by surpassing the attendance record for a tennis match.
“I love playing tennis in the Philippines, and I’m really excited to come home and share this moment with Filipino fans,” Eala said.
“Having the opportunity to play at the Philippine Arena, in front of tens of thousands of fans, is something truly special. I’m excited to be part of a moment that brings people together, celebrates our culture, and hopefully creates a historic moment for Philippine tennis,” she added.
Eala has enjoyed a breakthrough 2026 season, highlighted by her first WTA Tour title in Washington DC. The 20-year-old also produced impressive runs at the Grand Slam level, reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon and the third round at the US Open.
She will face a familiar Southeast Asian rival in Tjen, who has established herself as Indonesia’s No. 1 player and has also made an impact on the international tour.
“I’m really looking forward to playing Alex in Manila and being part of such a special occasion. It’s exciting to see the passion for tennis in the Philippines, and I’m sure it will be an incredible experience playing in front of such a big crowd. I’m really looking forward to being part of it,” Tjen said.