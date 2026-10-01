Alex Eala takes bronze at 2026 Asian Games

Filipina star loses in three sets to Chinese opponent in semi-finals
Filipina sensation Alex Eala came up short in her Asian Games semi-final match on Thursday in a blow to her direct qualification hopes for the LA Olympics in 2028.
Top seed and world number 18 Eala, who skipped the prestigious China Open to play in Nagoya, was looking to become the first woman from the Philippines to win the title.
However, she saw her bid for Asian Games gold end after a stunning 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss to China's world number 85 Wang Xiyu.
The 21-year-old will instead go home with only a bronze medal.
Eala played two matches the previous evening but showed no sign of fatigue as she raced into a 5-0 first-set lead.
Wang then began showing signs of life and went on to level the match in the second set before breaking Eala's serve early in the third.
Eala could find no way back as Wang closed out the match to set up an all-Chinese final against world number 57 Zhang Shuai.
Eala was eliminated from the women's doubles competition after she and partner Shaira Rivera lost in the second round.
Eala last month became the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour title.