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Alex Eala takes bronze at 2026 Asian Games

Filipina star loses in three sets to Chinese opponent in semi-finals

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Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Philippines Alexandra Eala
Philippines Alexandra Eala
AFP

Filipina sensation Alex Eala came up short in her Asian Games semi-final match on Thursday in a blow to her direct qualification hopes for the LA Olympics in 2028.

Top seed and world number 18 Eala, who skipped the prestigious China Open to play in Nagoya, was looking to become the first woman from the Philippines to win the title.

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However, she saw her bid for Asian Games gold end after a stunning 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss to China's world number 85 Wang Xiyu.

The 21-year-old will instead go home with only a bronze medal.

Eala played two matches the previous evening but showed no sign of fatigue as she raced into a 5-0 first-set lead.

Wang then began showing signs of life and went on to level the match in the second set before breaking Eala's serve early in the third.

Eala could find no way back as Wang closed out the match to set up an all-Chinese final against world number 57 Zhang Shuai.

Eala was eliminated from the women's doubles competition after she and partner Shaira Rivera lost in the second round.

Eala last month became the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour title.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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