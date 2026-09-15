GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Alex Eala could face $10,000 fine over 2026 Asian Games participation

Filipino tennis star faces WTA hurdle, possible fine to play for flag

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines looks on against Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open in Montreal.
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines looks on against Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open in Montreal.
AFP

Dubai: Alex Eala’s participation at the 2026 Asian Games is facing fresh uncertainty after Indonesia’s Janice Tjen reportedly had her appeal for an exemption rejected by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

Eala is one of the biggest names expected to compete at the Games in Japan. The Filipino tennis star is currently ranked 18 in the world after reaching the third round of the 2026 US Open, where she lost to 14th-ranked Iva Jovic.

Eala has committed to representing the Philippines at the Asian Games and plans to skip the WTA-mandatory China Open in Shanghai. The Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) has already filed an exemption request with the WTA, according to GMA Network.

However, Tjen’s situation has raised concerns over Eala’s chances of receiving similar rejection. The Indonesian, ranked No. 35 in the world, withdrew from the Asian Games after the WTA rejected her exemption appeal, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Playing at the Asian Games without the approval of WTA would cost Eala a fine of up to $10,000 (Dh 36,725). She will also lose ranking points if she misses the China Open to compete in Japan, which can hurt her position in the standings.

The possibility has already triggered calls for government support. Philippine senator Erwin Tulfo urged the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee to find a legal way to assist Eala if she is fined.

“If she is to be fined for choosing to represent our country, isn’t it only fitting for the government to extend assistance or support to her?” Tulfo said to ABS-CBN News.

Senator Bong Go has also backed PHILTA’s request and called on the WTA to grant Eala an exemption. While the Philippine star has all plans to represent her country at the Asian Games, the question is whether she will play by paying the fine or without it.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
TennisAlex Eala

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Philippines' Alexandra Eala celebrates defeating USA's Mary Stoiana during the women's singles first round tennis match on day three of the US Open

Four years on from juniors, can Eala win the US Open?

2m read
There’s now a shirt named after Alex Eala

There’s now a shirt named after Alex Eala

1m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines acknowledges the crowd after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during day eight of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 09, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.

Alex Eala advances as Ruse is forced to retire

2m read
Alex Eala defeated American Alycia Parks 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Centre Court at Sobeys Stadium, advancing to the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

Sweet revenge: Alex Eala powers past Alycia Parks

2m read