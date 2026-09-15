Senator Bong Go has also backed PHILTA’s request and called on the WTA to grant Eala an exemption. While the Philippine star has all plans to represent her country at the Asian Games, the question is whether she will play by paying the fine or without it.

“If she is to be fined for choosing to represent our country, isn’t it only fitting for the government to extend assistance or support to her?” Tulfo said to ABS-CBN News.

Playing at the Asian Games without the approval of WTA would cost Eala a fine of up to $10,000 (Dh 36,725). She will also lose ranking points if she misses the China Open to compete in Japan, which can hurt her position in the standings.

However, Tjen’s situation has raised concerns over Eala’s chances of receiving similar rejection. The Indonesian, ranked No. 35 in the world, withdrew from the Asian Games after the WTA rejected her exemption appeal, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Eala has committed to representing the Philippines at the Asian Games and plans to skip the WTA-mandatory China Open in Shanghai. The Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) has already filed an exemption request with the WTA, according to GMA Network.

Eala is one of the biggest names expected to compete at the Games in Japan. The Filipino tennis star is currently ranked 18 in the world after reaching the third round of the 2026 US Open, where she lost to 14th-ranked Iva Jovic.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.