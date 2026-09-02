Four years on from junior glory, can Alex Eala claim the US Open’s biggest prize?

Eala earnt her spot in the second round of the tournament after beating Mary Stoina
Dubai: In the form of her life, Alex Eala returns to the US Open where she made her name in 2022 after winning the tournament’s girls’ singles title without dropping a set becoming the first Filipina to achieve that feat.
Eala’s impressive run saw her overcome a series of seeded opponents, including eighth seed Taylah Preston in the third round. She followed that with a dominant victory over Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals, before defeating ninth seed Victoria Mboko in the last four. In the final, Eala produced another commanding display, beating second seed Lucie Havlickova in straight sets to secure the junior title.
That breakthrough proved to be an important moment in Eala’s development and helped lay the foundations for her rise on the senior tour.
Four years later, the Filipina has climbed to a career-high No. 18 in the WTA rankings and entered the US Open as the 17th seed, the highest Grand Slam seeding of her career.
With her sights firmly set on the biggest prize, Eala arrived in New York full of confidence following a historic run to the fourth round at Wimbledon. She carried that momentum onto the hard courts by claiming her maiden WTA 500 title at the Mubadala DC Open, before making an emphatic start to her US Open campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over American qualifier Mary Stoiana.
After the win, Eala acknowledged that it was a good opportunity to reflect on how far she has come, but also stressed that her progress so far only fuels her belief in what she can achieve next, particularly with the year’s final Grand Slam still ahead of her.
“It's an amazing time for me to reflect on the past four years," Eala said.
"But it's also an amazing time for me to look ahead and, you know, see my whole career ahead of me and see the people that I go through it with and, you know, share the blessings with them.
"So, I'm really, really grateful to be here."
After making light work of the American qualifier, 21-year-old Eala booked her place in the US Open second round for a second consecutive year.
She will now face Oleksandra Oliynykova, giving the Filipina an opportunity to avenge her previous defeat to the Ukrainian.