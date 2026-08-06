GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Sweet revenge: Alex Eala avenges heartbreak, powers past Alycia Parks 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to reach Canadian Open third round

Filipina tennis sensation took Set 1, dropped Set 2, then closed out Set 3 to seal win

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Alex Eala defeated American Alycia Parks 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Centre Court at Sobeys Stadium, advancing to the third round of the WTA 1000 event.
Alex Eala defeated American Alycia Parks 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Centre Court at Sobeys Stadium, advancing to the third round of the WTA 1000 event.
X

Fresh off her historic first WTA title, Philippine tennis star Alexandra “Alex” Eala, 21, delivered sweet payback on Wednesday night (Thursday morning in Gulf/Philippines) at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

The world No. 20 and No. 25 seed defeated American Alycia Parks 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Centre Court at Sobeys Stadium, advancing to the third round of the WTA 1000 event. 

Eala dominated the opening set, racing to a 6-1 win.

Parks, 25, known for her big serve, fought back to take the second set 6-4 and force a decider.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

In the third, Eala seized control early (racing to 2-0), absorbed Parks’ push to 2-2, then closed with four straight games for a commanding finish. 

This was a direct rematch of their only previous meeting: the first round of the 2026 Australian Open, where Parks came from a first-set bagel to win 0-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Momentum

Eala just made history days earlier by becoming the first Filipino to win a WTA Tour singles title, capturing the Mubadala DC Open in Washington.

She beat a murderers’ row including Zheng Qinwen, Leylah Fernandez, Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka, and top seed Jessica Pegula (4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the final). The title propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 20. 

She entered Toronto with a first-round bye and strong form (reports note she’s won 9 of her last 10 matches, including a streak of consecutive wins since DC).

The match drew massive demand from Filipino fans in Canada. Tickets sold out in ~30 minutes, forcing organizers to move it from the Grandstand to the larger Centre Court for a night session. 

What’s Next

Eala faces American Caty McNally in the third round.

She is also scheduled for doubles action with Venus Williams (they received a wild card).

”Eala continues her rapid rise as the trailblazing face of Philippine tennis — now a WTA champion, Slam fourth-rounder (Wimbledon), and crowd magnet wherever she goes.

The hard-court swing toward the US Open is off to a promising start.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Jessica Pegula of the United States returns a shot against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in the women's singles championship match on the final day of the Mubadala DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 3, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Alex Eala rejoins Venus Williams in Toronto

2m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts after winning the women's singles championship match against Jessica Pegula of the United States on the final day of the Mubadala DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 3, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Our new champion: Manny Pacquiao hails Alex Eala’s win

2m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines poses with the Championship Trophy after winning the women's singles championship match against Jessica Pegula of the United States on the final day of the Mubadala DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 3, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Nadal congratulates Alex Eala on historic WTA triumph

2m read
Alex Eala wins her first WTA title!

Eala completes Pegula comeback to win Mubadala DC Open

1m read