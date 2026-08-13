Alex Eala chosen to feature in Stars of the Open at US Open

Filipina continues to ride the wave of her recent success with another big opportunity
Filipino superstar Alexandra Eala is now a huge draw wherever she plays and so it comes as no surprise that the world No 20 has been chosen to feature in the Stars of the Open, a charity event annually held during US Open’s fans week, at 6pm on Thursday, August 27 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
Her success during the grass and hard court seasons has already seen the 21-year-old rise to her highest-ever ranking and achieve her highest seeding in Cincinnati where she starts her campaign at the WTA 1000 event on Saturday seeded 17th.
Eala will be joined at the exhibition event by her American friend Iva Jovic, but the duo will have to put their friendship on hold again during their clash. The charity event also features Americans Amanda Anisimova, Alex Michelsen, and Learner Tien, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, Brazilian Joao Fonseca, and Frenchman Arthur Fils.
The four singles matches are part of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Foundation’s initiative, with a portion of the ticket proceeds going toward tennis and educational programs for under-resourced communities.
Both Eala and No 16 Jovic are named in the entry list of the women’s singles event of the US Open which begins in the last week of August.
The two stars have faced each other twice this year with Jovic winning both – at the French Open and the HSBC Championships.
While there are no ranking points on offer and hence no pressure, Eala will still be hoping to get one back at Jovic.