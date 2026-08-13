Alex Eala chosen to feature in Stars of the Open at US Open

Her success during the grass and hard court seasons has already seen the 21-year-old rise to her highest-ever ranking and achieve her highest seeding in Cincinnati where she starts her campaign at the WTA 1000 event on Saturday seeded 17th.

Filipino superstar Alexandra Eala is now a huge draw wherever she plays and so it comes as no surprise that the world No 20 has been chosen to feature in the Stars of the Open, a charity event annually held during US Open’s fans week, at 6pm on Thursday, August 27 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

While there are no ranking points on offer and hence no pressure, Eala will still be hoping to get one back at Jovic.

Both Eala and No 16 Jovic are named in the entry list of the women’s singles event of the US Open which begins in the last week of August.

Eala will be joined at the exhibition event by her American friend Iva Jovic, but the duo will have to put their friendship on hold again during their clash. The charity event also features Americans Amanda Anisimova, Alex Michelsen, and Learner Tien, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, Brazilian Joao Fonseca, and Frenchman Arthur Fils.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.