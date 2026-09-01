Will Alex Eala become world’s second-highest-paid female athlete by 2027?

Filipina is attracting packed crowds, major sponsorship deals and unprecedented attention
Ask any tennis fan to name one of the sport’s most popular rising stars, and Alex Eala’s name is likely to come up quickly. The 21-year-old Filipina has captured the imagination of fans well beyond the Philippines, and her rise is now being measured by far more than what she produces on the tennis court.
The Filipina star is already attracting packed crowds, major sponsorship deals and unprecedented attention wherever she goes at the US Open. Now, one of the most influential figures in sports representation believes her commercial rise could soon match – or even surpass – her rapid progress in tennis.
Max Eisenbud, head of client representation at WME Sports and its subsidiary IMG Tennis, has made a bold prediction: Eala could become the second-highest-paid female athlete in the world by 2027, behind American tennis star Coco Gauff.
Forbes, citing recent estimates, puts Gauff’s annual earnings at around $33 million, making her the highest-paid female sports personality.
Eisenbud believes Eala could be the next major name to join that elite group.
“I feel very confident that by 2027, she will be the second-highest-paid female athlete in the world, behind Coco [Gauff],” Eisenbud told Forbes.
The prediction comes as Eala’s popularity and earning power continue to surge following her breakthrough season.
According to Forbes, Eala has earned around $1.7 million in prize money in 2026, while her off-court earnings are estimated to have surpassed $5 million over the past 12 months. Those figures are before taxes and fees paid to agents and managers.
A significant portion of her commercial income has come from companies in the Philippines, where Eala has become one of the country’s biggest sporting stars.
Her growing profile is also reflected in her standing on the court. Eala is currently ranked No. 18 in the world, having enjoyed a remarkable rise through the WTA rankings.
Forbes noted that, given her trajectory, her earning potential could increase dramatically in the coming years.
“She’s one of the very rare athletes who could one day have a very large licensing business, earning a percentage of each purchase for products that bear her name or image,” Eisenbud said.
And in the Philippines, her appeal may already be on another level.
“It’s safe to say, in the Philippines, she just needs to be breathing,” Eisenbud said. “She never needs to win another tennis match; she’s crazy famous there.”
But for Eala, the attention is about more than money and commercial opportunities.
Speaking to Forbes, the young star acknowledged the responsibility that comes with becoming a role model for millions of Filipinos.
“I understand who looks up to me and what I represent,” Eala said.
“I don’t think for me personally it would be beneficial to shy away from the attention I’m getting or keep it in a box or be in denial,” she said.
For Eala, the challenge now is to turn the enormous attention surrounding her into sustained success – both on and off the court.
Her next opportunity comes at the US Open, where she returns to singles action where she will face American Mary Stoiana in the first round of the Grand Slam.