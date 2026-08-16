Alex Eala soars to career-high world No 18

There has been a lot of talk about how Eala’s relatively weak serve has been hindering her rise beyond a point, but now it has emerged that it is the same serve that is causing problems for her higher-ranked opponents. For top players like Iga Swiatek, who Eala beat at Wimbledon and Jessica Pegula, who she beat to win the Mubadala DC Open, the lack of pace on her serve has caused them serious timing issues. Eala has now managed to add variations on her serve with more spin and depth and being a left-hander, her serve away from the backhand is also harder to negotiate.