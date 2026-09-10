Alex Eala backs Coco Gauff for US Open glory

Gauff beat Andreeva to book her place in Thursday’s semi-final with Rybakina
Filipino tennis star Alex Eala has backed Coco Gauff to win the US Open, praising the American’s mentality and fighting spirit.
“I think it’s a very highly stacked draw at this point, but it always is in the quarters,” Eala told CBS Mornings.
“But I have to say, I am rooting for Coco. I did watch her and Iva. Both played amazing. But, yeah, I think Coco’s been on such a good run recently.”
Eala said Gauff’s mental strength is what she admires most about the two-time Grand Slam champion.
“More than anything, what I look up to Coco for is her grit and the mentality she has. Of course, she’s a beast, and she’s physically amazing. She’s got great shots, so much power. But, yeah, I love her mentality.”
Eala’s own US Open campaign ended in the third round after an epic battle against her close friend Iva Jovic. After nearly three hours of intense tennis, Jovic prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.
Gauff, meanwhile, fought back from a set down and saved two match points to beat reigning French Open champion Mirra Andreeva 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 in the quarter-finals.
The fourth-ranked Gauff, a 22-year-old American and two-time Grand Slam champion, booked her place in Thursday’s semi-final, where she will face Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.
Rybakina secured her place in the last four with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 comeback victory over Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen. The result also means Rybakina will rise to world No. 1 in next week’s rankings.
Gauff knows she faces a tough challenge against the incoming world No. 1 but is relishing the occasion.
“Elena is the new world No. 1,” Gauff said. “It’s going to be a tough match. These are the moments you live for.”