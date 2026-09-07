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One question leaves Alex Eala in tears after US Open exit

Filipino support leaves Alex Eala fighting back tears

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
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Alex Eala reduced to tears over Filipino support after US Open exit
Alex Eala reduced to tears over Filipino support after US Open exit
AFP (Symbolic picture)

Alexandra Eala had just gone through a three hour battle at the US Open on September 5.

The 21 year old Filipina gave everything against her friend and rival Iva Jovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium, even leading 4 to 2 in the deciding set before eventually losing 7 to 5, 3 to 6, 7 to 5.

It was a heartbreaking way to go out.

But surprisingly, it was not the defeat that brought the emotions out of Eala afterwards.

It was one question about the Filipino fans.

During her post match press conference, Eala was asked what the incredible support from the Filipino community meant to her.

She started answering, but soon struggled to hold back her tears.

"It's indescribable to sum up the support and how it makes me feel in just a few words," Eala said.

"It's a real privilege to experience this in a lifetime."

Eala then fought back tears as she spoke about playing at Arthur Ashe, feeling that support and getting the opportunity to do what she loves.

Thousands of miles away, but never alone

Perhaps those few emotional seconds told the story of Eala's US Open better than anything else.

She was thousands of miles away from the Philippines and playing an American in New York, yet she certainly did not feel alone.

In fact, the official US Open website noted something remarkable during her match against Jovic.

The Arthur Ashe crowd was leaning more towards Eala despite Jovic being the home player. The Filipino community turned out in numbers, creating an incredible atmosphere inside the world's largest tennis stadium.

That tells you just how much Eala already means to Filipino fans.

And even after such a painful defeat, she chose to focus on what she had rather than what she had lost.

"I'm really happy. I'm really lucky to have these opportunities, to have these people support me," Eala said.

Two days later, Eala summed up her US Open journey beautifully, calling it a "forever kind of memory."

Her run in New York may have ended on September 5.

But judging by the tears when she was asked about the Filipino fans, the support she received is something she will remember for a very long time.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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