How Alex Eala is changing the way Filipinos see tennis

"When I discovered Alex Eala and started following her journey, my perspective on tennis completely changed. Because of her, I’ve come to appreciate and enjoy the sport in a whole new way," Acpas told Gulf News.

Growing up in the Philippines, Acpas has loved sports. She has played basketball and volleyball during her school years, but tennis never attracted the same level of attention.

With every match, the young Filipina has been drawing new fans to the sport and inspiring a generation to believe that tennis, too, can have a Filipino hero.

Dubai: For a country where basketball has long dominated the sporting conversation, Alex Eala is making Filipinos look in a different direction, towards a tennis court.

“Before, there were only a handful of people I could really talk to about tennis. Now, there are so many more people following the sport, talking about matches, not just Alex's, but also the whole tour. That’s something I really appreciate,” exclaimed La Torre.

What has excited him most is not only the attention Eala receives, but the growing interest in tennis itself.

Miguel La Torre, a sports aficionado and writer, has followed Eala since her junior days. A longtime tennis fan and a supporter of Novak Djokovic since 2011, he has watched her develop over the years before naturally becoming a supporter of her career.

But Eala’s rise has helped change that, bringing the sport to people who may previously have paid little attention to it.

Tennis has not traditionally occupied the same space in Filipino sporting culture as basketball or boxing.

He has stressed that Filipinos should move away from seeing themselves only as underdogs.

“I think Alex is an inspiration because she shows Filipinos that we are capable of competing and succeeding on the world stage.”

La Torre believes Eala's impact has been more than encouraging Filipinos to follow tennis. She has also been challenging the way Filipinos see themselves in international sport.

Moreover, La Torre has noted that Eala’s journey is part of a wider sporting story. He has pointed to athletes such as Manny Pacquiao, Carlos Yulo, and Hidilyn Diaz, who have shown Filipinos that they can achieve world-class success in sports beyond the traditional favourites.

“We shouldn’t always have the mentality that we’re small or that we’re just underdogs. We belong on the biggest stages in the world too.”

Brena has seen Eala’s journey as a blueprint for young athletes in the Philippines and reflects the importance of investing in sports infrastructure and youth development.

What has impressed her was Eala’s willingness to leave her comfort zone early in life and pursue elite-level competition.

The impact of Eala’s rise may ultimately be measured not by the number of people watching her matches, but by the number of children inspired to play.

“Alex proves that excellence isn't about luck, it's about putting in the work every single day.”

“She has motivated many young kids in our neighbourhood to pick up a racket for the first time,” shared Brena.

“Every achievement she earns feels like a proud moment for the Philippines. She is showing our young generation that our dreams do not have to be limited by where we come from.”

Her determination and humility are what have stood out most.

“I became an Alex Eala fan because I saw more than just a talented tennis player, I saw a young Filipina who carries the dreams, hopes, and pride of our country wherever she competes,” described Asaad.

For entrepreneur Ayah Vergara Asaad, Eala’s appeal goes beyond her ability on the court. She has regarded the rising Filipina tennis star as someone carrying the hopes and pride of an entire country whenever she competes.

“As an OFW, I know what it feels like to work hard far from home and carry the hopes and dreams of your family and country with you,” stated Aducal.

Donell Almanzor Aducal, a sales executive, has mentioned that Eala reminds him of the sacrifices many Filipinos make while building lives far from home.

Additionally, Eala’s story has carried an added emotional dimension. For overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the experience of watching her compete internationally can feel deeply familiar.

“Her achievements remind me that Filipinos can reach the highest levels, wherever we are in the world.”

That is why her victories feel like more than tennis results. Her success has reminded Filipinos abroad that distance does not have to limit ambition.

Her success, he added, has given Filipinos “something to celebrate and something to believe in.”

“When I see Alex stepping onto the international stage and proudly representing the Philippines, I feel a deep sense of pride,” said Baldeo.

He has witnessed on Eala’s journey the same qualities that many OFWs know well including sacrifice, discipline, perseverance, and the determination to keep moving forward despite challenges.

And with every match, every young fan picking up a racket, and every person saying “proud to be Filipino,” the question is no longer whether Filipinos can belong on the biggest tennis stages. They are beginning to believe they do.

Eala is not simply giving Filipinos a tennis player to cheer for. She is giving them a tennis player to believe in.

Eala’s victories are her own. So are the sacrifices and hours of work behind them. But the inspiration they have created belongs to millions of fans worldwide.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.