Fashion alert: There’s now a shirt named after Alex Eala

Filipino tennis star is set to compete in her second US Open main draw
Alex Eala’s popularity continues to soar, with the Filipino tennis sensation attracting a growing fan base alongside her impressive rise on the court.
The 21-year-old has made headlines by defeating established names on the WTA Tour and recently etched her name in history by winning the DC Open. Her growing profile has now received another major boost, with global sportswear giant Nike preparing to release special apparel named after her.
Eala was visibly delighted after revealing social media that Nike will soon launch the NikeCourt “Alex Eala” shirt.
Nike has also unveiled a blue Nike dress associated with Eala, priced at $140. Meanwhile, the official “Alex Eala” shirt is listed at $42.
The black shirt features floral details and “Alex Eala” printed on the back. While it is expected to be available for online purchase, a local release date has yet to be announced.
Eala is currently at a career-high No. 18 in the live WTA rankings and is set to compete in her second US Open main draw.
She reached the second round at Flushing Meadows last year before losing to Cristina Bucsa. This time, Eala will be hoping to make a deeper run in the Grand Slam.
The Filipina is coming off a third-round appearance at the Cincinnati Open, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova on Tuesday in Manila.